Langley’s Park wins GNAC golfer of the week

Langley’s Sueah Park was named the first Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Women’s Golf Player of the Week of the spring after leading all conference golfers at the Tim Tierney Shootout in February. The announcement was made March 9.

Park finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-over-par 78 to lead Simon Fraser’s all-rookie team to a seventh-place finish at the event, which was cut short due to inclement weather.

She had an eagle and a birdie as part of a 6-over 78 to lead the Red Leafs team, a five-player lineup of only freshmen.

Park was one of only three competitors to record an eagle in the event.

It was her second tournament of the season.

Langley golfer Chloe Tran recorded a 10-over 82 for the Red Leafs with a birdie on No. 9 – to tie for 45th.

Hosted by California State University, the 54-hole tournament was shortened to just a single round of 18 because of bad weather.

The original schedule of the Feb. 27-28 event had two rounds on opening day, and one on day two. Monday’s opening round was interrupted, and play was pushed back, shortening the event to just 36 holes. The second round began late on Monday but heavy rain prevented its completion Tuesday.

Simon Fraser’s all-rookie Red Leafs ended the shootout with a score of 319, four strokes ahead of their closest GNAC competitor Northwest Nazarene.

Cal State was the winner with 306.

B.C.’s Simon Fraser University is the only Canadian university in GNAC, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II athletic conference covering five states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

