Langley’s Rose Chen wins girls 11-12 title at 55th annual MJT Harry White Little Masters in Delta

MJT Mini Tour National Championship wraps in Tsawwassen later this month

Langley’s Rose Chen won the MJT Harry White Little Masters Girls 11-12 title at the 55th annual MJT Harry White Little Masters (file)

Langley golfer Rose Chen won the girls 11-12 title at the 55th annual MJT Harry White Little Masters at the Kings Links by the Sea course in Delta on Aug. 9 and 10.

Chen, who has made a name for herself on the MJT Mini Tour and has begun the transition onto the MJT Junior Tour, recorded a pair of 71s (142) to win the title by four shots.

“I felt a little nervous at first, but I got better after making a few birdies,” commented Chen.

“I’m very happy to win this competition.”

READ ALSO: Langley golfer Rose Chen wins at Cultus Lake during heat wave

Vancouver player Cici Liang, 11, fired a pair of 73s (146) to finish the division in second place.

Close to 100 young golfers aged 12 and under competed in several age divisions at the event, founded by the late Harry White, who was a catalyst to junior golf development in British Columbia and mentor to countless young athletes aspiring to play golf competitively.

It was the largest field ever seen on the MJT Mini Tour.

The grand finale for the MJT Mini Tour, the MJT Mini Tour National Championship at Tsawwassen Springs, runs next week in Tsawwassen, Aug. 19 and 20.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley golfer Caleb Davies finishes second as Newlands Golf and Country Club revives West Country Open event with new name

GolfLangley