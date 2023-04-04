Langley’s Sueah Park and SFU Red Leafs win first team golf victory of the season

Langley’s Sueah Park posted her second consecutive top-four individual finish as an SFU Red Leafs team member at the San Marcos Shootout Tuesday, March 28, at Temecula, California. (Western Washington Athletics)

Langley’s Sueah Park, the reigning Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) women’s golf player of the week, posted her second consecutive top-four individual finish as a member of the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs women’s team at the San Marcos Shootout on Tuesday, March 28, at Temecula, California.

SFU finished with a total score of 34-over-par 610, with rounds of 300 and 310, two shots ahead of Point Loma Nazarene from California.

Park was fourth at 6-over 150 (73-77), just four shots behind winner Alli Kim. Park made four birdies and 23 pars at the tournament, and was tied for second out of 61 athletes in par-5 scoring (4.88).

“It was a battle until the very last putt to be able to capture the first team win of the 2022-23 season,” said SFU assistant coach Kat Kennedy.

“I am very proud every player on the team contributed to the win. The tournament showcased the development of each team member and the hard work they’ve dedicated to throughout the season. The event helped the team build momentum into the championship season. We’re looking forward to the GNACs in April!”

All five Red Leafs placed inside the top 25 on the individual leaderboard.

Fellow Langley golfer and Red Leaf rookie Chloe Tran had a pair of birdies and 20 pars to tie for 25th at 15-over 159 (75-84).

Prior to San Marcos, Park was named Women’s Golf Player of the Week for a second time this season after leading all GNAC golfers at the Pack Classic in Pueblo, Colorado held March 19-20. Park finished in a three-way tie for third place with a two-round score of 3-over-par 172 which led the Red Leafs to a fifth-place team finish.

The regular season has now concluded for SFU, who now begin preparations for the GNAC Championships, April 24-25 in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

