Langley’s Sueah Park ties for third at Colorado State Pueblo’s Pack Classic

Langley’s Sueah Park had her best collegiate performance as a Simon Fraser rookie golfer so far as she tied for third at the Pack Classic Monday, March 20, in Pueblo, Colorado on Monday, March 20. (Western Washington Athletics)

Langley’s Sueah Park had her best collegiate performance as a Simon Fraser University rookie golfer so far as she tied for third at the Pack Classic Monday, March 20, in Pueblo, Colorado.

Park’s performance helped the Red Leafs women’s golf team finish fifth at the two-day, 36-hole tournament hosted by Colorado State Pueblo.

Park shot rounds of 75 and 72 to finish at 3-over 147, just one shot behind co-winners Yoomin Archer and Kylie Severin of the host school.

Park made four birdies and 25 pars in the tournament, three of the birdies in Monday’s final round. Out of 77 players in the field, she had the best cumulative score on par-4 holes at the event.

SFU head coach Matthew Steinbach was “very proud of Sueah, she played phenomenally and, with a bit of luck, could have won the event.”

READ ALSO: Langley’s Park wins GNAC golfer of the week

SFU recorded a score of 33-over-par 609, 11 strokes behind winning school Colorado Christian. The Red Leafs opened the event with a 308 on Sunday before moving up to fifth place after Monday’s 301 at the par-72, 6,000-yard Walking Stick Golf Course.

“We showed glimpses of greatness out there this week,” Steinbach said. “We struck the ball well and gave ourselves plenty of birdie looks. Our putters were a bit underwhelming. We had difficulty adjusting to the speed of the greens and didn’t convert on our opportunities, which is why we led the field in pars. Overall, it was a strong event for the team, and we will build on this for next week.”

Another Langley golfer, freshman Chloe Tran was one of five who finished 35th at 12-over 156. She carded back-to-back rounds of 6-over 78.

READ ALSO: Langley golfers sign with SFU

GolfLangleySFU