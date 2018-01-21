Team BC (a.k.a. Team Tardi) turned things around and pulled off an unexpected victory taking the national junior curling title today in Quebec. (Michael Burns/Curling Canada)

Langley’s Tardi takes gold in junior national curling competition

Four local boys are on their way to Scotland after winning their second Canadian title in as many years.

Victory belongs to a team of young curlers based out of Langley.

Team BC (a.k.a. Team Tardi) has won the Canadian junior curling championship in Quebec late this afternoon, this despite skip Tyler Tardi being plagued by illness for much of the competition.

This is the second time in as many years that the local boys have earned this title, and admittedly earlier this week it didn’t seem possible.

It’s the second time around, but that didn’t make it any less sweet for Cloverdale boys Tyler Tardi (skip) and his older brother Jordan, along with vice-skip and third Sterling Middleton of Burnaby (via Fort St. John) and the newest team member Zac Curtis of Coquitlam. The team plays out of the Langley Curling Centre.

The local team won 8-4 against the Northern Ontario’s team skipped by Tanner Horgan.

They’re off to Scotland in March for the world junior championships.

READ: Langley junior curling champs defend title in Quebec

READ: Langley-based Team BC curls into semis, despite illness

 

