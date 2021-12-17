Langley’s Team Tardi clinches berth to B.C. curling championship

Foursome played more games and amassed more points than any other team

Tyler Tardi’s team, which plays out of Langley, has clinched a spot in the 2022 BC Men’s Curling Championship taking place in Kamloops from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9. (file)

Langley’s Team Tardi has earned a berth to the 2022 BC Men’s Curling Championship taking place in Kamloops from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9.

They amassed the most points in the BC men’s Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) points race.

Curl B.C. standings, issued Dec. 8, show Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Jason Ginter and Jordan Tardi, who play out of the Langley Curling Centre (LCC), accumulated 88.5059 points, 23 points ahead of second-placed Team Robillard.

Team Tardi competed in seven events, the most of any team in the CTRS standings. As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, the team was also 21st in world curling team rankings.

Teams Robillard, Nobert, and Cotter also earned tour berths.

The remaining 12 men’s teams will come to the championships through open entry.

Citing flood-caused road closures and travel restrictions, Curl B.C. cancelled the December qualifiers for the 2022 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship, and B.C. Men’s Curling Championship, opting for an open format for both events.

