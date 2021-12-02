Langley’s Team Tardi was a step closer to clinching a berth at the provincial championships after winning the Original 16 Tour Bonspiel at the at the Calgary Curling Club. (Team Tardi/Facebook)

Langley’s Team Tardi wins Calgary’s Original 16 bonspiel

Win moves team closer to clinching berth at B.C. provincials

Langley’s Team Tardi was a step closer to clinching a berth at the provincial championships after winning the Original 16 Tour Bonspiel at the Calgary Curling Club.

Skip Tyler Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Jason Ginter, and lead Jordan Tardi defeated incumbent champions Team Jeremy Harty 7-3 in the final of the annual round robin tournament held Nov. 12 to 14.

The full game can be viewed on the team Youtube channel.

After a shaky start in the qualifying round where they recorded two wins and two losses, Team Tardi defeated Aaron Sluchinski 5-4 in the semifinals after downing Team Mark Watts 8-3 in the quarterfinals.

The team, which plays out of the Langley Curling Centre (LCC), added more points with the win and collected the $5,000 first prize.

The team with the best point ranking between September and Dec. 7 will go directly to the 2021 B.C. Men’s Championship which is set for Kamloops from Jan. 4-9.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 1, team Tardi was the highest ranked BC. team, at 25th in overall world ranking points, and 18th in year-to-date rankings.

This week, Team Tardi was playing in the the Vesta Energy Curling Classic in Red Deer, featuring 28 teams in a triple knockout with a $35,000 purse.

