Langley’s Tiffany Foster named reserve Canadian champion at $125,000 Henry Equestrian Canadian Show Jumping Championship

Next up, the Royal Horse Show CSI 5-W, against some of the biggest names in the sport

Langley’s Tiffany Foster was named the reserve Canadian champion riding Northern Light at the $125,000 Henry Equestrian Canadian Show Jumping Championship in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Photo by Ben Radvanyi Photography)

A dropped rail and a clean performance by a rival rider kept Langley’s Tiffany Foster from claiming first in the $125,000 Henry Equestrian Canadian Show Jumping Championship at the Royal Horse Show, held as part of the 100th Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Foster, riding Northern Light, an 11-year-old Swedish Warmblood mare (Plot Blue x Contender) owned by Artisan Farms LLC, was carrying 4.12 faults at the start of the evening.

She put the pressure on with a clear round in the first phase, but a dropped rail in the second phase brought her overall total to 8.12, forcing her to settle for runner-up and the reserve championship.

With a 4.00 total, Ali Ramsay of Victoria claimed her first Canadian Show Jumping Championship title with the 11-year-old Zangersheide mare Bonita vh Keizershof Z.

Ramsay won the $25,000 opening speed round of the two-day event on Friday, while Foster placed fourth.

The win meant the Victoria rider had the advantage of being the final competitor to contest Saturday’s course.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 Foster, and Ramsay, will compete in the Royal Horse Show CSI 5-W, the highest highest level of international show jumping designation by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI).

Fellow Canadian Olympians Mario Deslauriers and Amy Millar are set to ride, as well as 20-year-old Sam Walker, who is making his international division debut.

Other top names expected to appear include Conor Swail, currently ranked number five in the Longines World Rankings, and Daniel Bluman, currently ranked 18th in the world, with reigning Olympic champion Ben Maher ands U.S. Olympic team gold medalists Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

