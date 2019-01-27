Langley’s Trinity Western University has a new pole vault record

David Boyd broke the Spartans record at the University of Washington Invitational Saturday

For the second week in a row, Trinity Western’s David Boyd broke the Spartans men’s pole vault record as he cleared 5.02m at the University of Washington Invitational Saturday in Seattle.

Boyd, a Victoria native, bettered the TWU all-time mark and his own personal record by one centimetre after setting the record the previous weekend in Edmonton.

At the Alberta meet, Boyd beat TWU’s previous record of 4.93m, which he set at last year’s Canada West championship, meeting the U SPORTS automatic qualification standard by clearing 5.01m to win the competition at the Golden Bear Open.

Up next, the Spartans will compete in the Harry Jerome Indoor Classic Feb. 2nd at the Richmond Olympic Oval.