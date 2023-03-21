Langley’s Veronica Robertson won the women’s 400 meters at the Simon Fraser University (SFU) High Performance No. 1 meet held Saturday, March 18 in Burnaby. (SFU/Wikipedia)

Langley’s Veronica Robertson wins 400 metres race at SFU High Performance No. 1 meet

A collegiate-best performance by former Walnut Grove Gator

Robertson, a sophomore who attended Walnut Grove Secondary, won in 1:02.09, while teammate Natasha Smigelski from Coquitlam crossed the finish line second in 1:04.24. Both were collegiate-best performances.

Robertson, a middle distance runner, is a former Walnut Grove Gator, and a member of the Grade 8 4X100 team that took home bronze at the BC high school track and field championships in 2017, as well as a Langley Mustangs and Langley Olympians Swim Club competitor.

In all, 20 Simon Fraser track and field athletes recorded personal-best results at the Saturday meet, the first outdoor competition of the 2023 NCAA track and field season for the Red Leafs.

Red Leafs are in NCAA Division II, the only Canadian university affiliated with the U.S.-based National Collegiate Athletic Association.

READ ALSO: Junior Gators golden at track and field championships

READ ALSO: Langley Mustangs Seattle trip went well

