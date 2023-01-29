Langley’s Jessica and Sophia Wisotzki combined for 46-points as the Red Leafs staged an epic third quarter surge for a road win over Alaska on Saturday, Jan. 28. (file)

Langley’s Wisotzki siblings combine for big road trip victory by SFU Red Leafs

Ended four-game losing streak

Langley’s Jessica and Sophia Wisotzki continued their winning ways for Simon Fraser University, combining for 46-points as the Red Leafs staged an epic third quarter surge for a road win over Alaska on Saturday, Jan. 28, 80-74, snapping a four-game losing streak Saturday at the Patty Center.

READ ALSO: Sisters reunited: Walnut Grove Gator Sophia Wisotzki to play for SFU with sibling

Jessica Wisotzki scored 26-points on 8-of-25 shooting and Sophia Wisotzki added 20-points on 7-of-13 shooting.

The siblings were a combined 5-of-16 on threes and 11-of-12 from the line.

They grabbed 13 rebounds, dished our seven assists and had seven steals.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Jessica Wisotzki tops NCAA standings

But it was forward Gemma Cutler who led the third quarter offensive. She scored six of SFU’s 27-points in the period while the Red Leafs held the Nanooks to 10 points. The third quarter performance featured the Red Leafs connecting on 8-of-18 shots, hitting 4-of-7 threes and going 7-of-9 at the line in 10 minutes.

With the third quarter performance, SFU turned a 1-point halftime deficit into a 16-point lead.

Cutler scored again to open the fourth quarter for an 18-point lead, 67-49. Alaska cut the lead to three over the next six minutes with a 21-6 run, and trailed 73-70 with 3:20 remaining.

Sophia Wisotzki scored four straight points with felllow Langley native Makenna Gardner hitting a big three to take back control and secure the win.

READ ALSO: Langley Christian Lightning player Makenna Gardner signs with SFU

SFU improved to 7-8 overall and 5-6 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. It’s pushing for one of the top six spots in the conference to earn a GNAC Championship tournament berth.

SFU returns home to play Central Washington on Thursday Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Red Leafs also play an afternoon game on Saturday, Feb. 4 against Northwest Nazarene.

basketball

