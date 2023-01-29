Langley’s Wisotzki siblings combine for big road trip victory by SFU Red Leafs

Langley’s Jessica and Sophia Wisotzki combined for 46-points as the Red Leafs staged an epic third quarter surge for a road win over Alaska on Saturday, Jan. 28. (file)

Langley’s Jessica and Sophia Wisotzki continued their winning ways for Simon Fraser University, combining for 46-points as the Red Leafs staged an epic third quarter surge for a road win over Alaska on Saturday, Jan. 28, 80-74, snapping a four-game losing streak Saturday at the Patty Center.

Jessica Wisotzki scored 26-points on 8-of-25 shooting and Sophia Wisotzki added 20-points on 7-of-13 shooting.

The siblings were a combined 5-of-16 on threes and 11-of-12 from the line.

They grabbed 13 rebounds, dished our seven assists and had seven steals.

But it was forward Gemma Cutler who led the third quarter offensive. She scored six of SFU’s 27-points in the period while the Red Leafs held the Nanooks to 10 points. The third quarter performance featured the Red Leafs connecting on 8-of-18 shots, hitting 4-of-7 threes and going 7-of-9 at the line in 10 minutes.

With the third quarter performance, SFU turned a 1-point halftime deficit into a 16-point lead.

Cutler scored again to open the fourth quarter for an 18-point lead, 67-49. Alaska cut the lead to three over the next six minutes with a 21-6 run, and trailed 73-70 with 3:20 remaining.

Sophia Wisotzki scored four straight points with felllow Langley native Makenna Gardner hitting a big three to take back control and secure the win.

SFU improved to 7-8 overall and 5-6 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. It’s pushing for one of the top six spots in the conference to earn a GNAC Championship tournament berth.

SFU returns home to play Central Washington on Thursday Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Red Leafs also play an afternoon game on Saturday, Feb. 4 against Northwest Nazarene.

