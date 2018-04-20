Langley’s Wyatt twins ready to earn their stripes as Tigers

RE Mountain Grade 12 students will also study physics at University of Memphis

They began as Mustangs but are set to become Tigers.

That is what awaits Langley twin brothers Tate and Zach Wyatt.

The middle distance running phenoms signed their respective national letters of intent to join the University of Memphis in the fall.

They signed the paper work on April 17 at McLeod Athletic Park, fitting because it is where they train with the Langley Mustangs track and field club.

When they spoke to the Times back in the fall — fresh off Zach taking gold and Tate silver at the B.C. high school cross-country championships — each admitted they could potentially go to a separate school, but they have opted to head south together.

SEE: Double trouble as Langley twins look to land podium

The pair are currently in Grade 12 at Mountain Secondary and have been accepted into the Helin Hardin Honors College and will be majoring in physics.

They are also preparing for the B.C. high school track and field championships in June with Zach looking to defend his provincial title in the senior boys 2000m steeplechase. Tate took bronze in the event.



