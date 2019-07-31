Langley’s Yee wins steeplechase silver at nationals

Up next, the Pan Am games

Regan Yee (second from right) at the Harry Jerome Classic. (photo courtesy TWU)

Langley Mustangs runner Regan Yee, a former Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartan, captured a silver medal in the 3,000 metre steeplechase and current Spartan Kenny Blackman Jr. earned bronze in the U20 100 metres at the Canadian Track & Field Championships that ran from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28.

Yee continued her impressive summer, having already ran the World Championship standard earlier this year, by taking second place on the national stage, finishing in 9:40.73 and trailing only Canadian record holder Genevieve Lalonde.

Up next for Yee, representing Canada at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The women’s 3000m steeplechase final is set for Saturday, Aug. 10.

Blackman Jr., who won the Canada West 60 metre title this past season in his first year with the Spartans, posted a personal record 10.68 in the 100 metre final to finish on the podium.

After a fifth-place finish in the preliminaries, he improved his time by 0.02 in the final to take third place.

Fellow Spartans Nick Colyn and Kevin Hughes, both from Langley, also produced impressive results, with Colyn finishing sixth overall in the 3, 000 metre steeplechase and Hughes finishing fourth in the 400 metres.

