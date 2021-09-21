Learning the Langley Blaze way: Fall Ball is underway

An ‘informal’ way for up-and-comers to get some playing time and make a good impression

A Langley Blaze player guarded the plate as a Cloverdale opponents tried to slide past during a Sunday, Sept. 19, tournament at the South Surrey Athletic Park. It was part of the Blaze Fall Ball program for young players, an informal opportunity for them to get some playing time, while the team coaching staff looks them over. (Aaron Hinks/Black Press Media)

Some up-and-coming ball players are learning from the Langley-based team that won the 2021 BC Premier Baseball League championship.

Now underway in various playing fields, the Langley Blaze Fall Ball program provides an opportunity for young ball players, 12 to 18, to learn how the Blaze does thing, and, possibly, make a good impression with the team coaches.

On Sunday, Sept 19, Blaze teams were playing at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park and South Surrey Athletic Park, where a tournament was in progress, part of the 20-25 Fall Ball games and 15-20 practices.

Doug Mathieson Blaze General Manager, described it as an “informal” program for the youngsters to get some playing time in while the coaching group looks them over.

“We’re about half-way through,” Mathieson told the Langley Advance Times

“Anyone can come.”

Fall Ball program is billed as a great introduction for players who want one day to play for the Langley Blaze, earn a college scholarship or be drafted into Major League Baseball.

In its online summary of the program, Langley Blaze boasts an unrivalled success rate, with 97 per cent of graduating players going onto receive post-secondary offers to play at schools all over North America.

All teams , Premier, Junior and Bantam, are set to play games into October, mainly at McLeod.

Once fall ball has been completed, winter workouts will commence at the Blaze indoor facility and weather permitting, outdoor workouts on the turf will be offered as well.

This is a great opportunity for players of all ages and skill sets to be introduced to the way the Langley Blaze operates, as well as benefit from a number of ex-college and professional coaches.

Run by the entire coaching group of the Blaze, including Mathieson, Blaze Head Coach Jamie Bodaly, with Blaze Alumni Mike Ellis, Jeremy Filipek, Devon Stewart, Russell Kennedy, Brooklyn Foster, Mike Krische and Jon Mihic, along with Premier Blaze assistant coach Nor Ljunggren, Junior Blaze head Coach Brad Kemp, and Junior Blaze assistant coaches Brian Kennedy and Troy Pennock.

Langley Blaze won the 2021 BC Premier Baseball League (BCPBL) championships Aug. 1, with a 13-1 drubbing of the Victoria Eagles at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

Blaze head coach Jamie Bodaly noted it was the first time host Langley had won the provincial championship since 2014, and it followed their top-place finish in regular season play with a 19-5 record.

