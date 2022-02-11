LEC hosts Western Lacrosse Association junior draft

Delta Islanders forward Haiden Dickson was the first overall pick in the 2022 Western Lacrosse Association Junior Draft on February 10. (Photo courtesy of Candice Ward Photography/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Haiden Dickson was the first overall pick in the Western Lacrosse Association Junior Draft, held virtually from the Langley Events Centre.

Dickson was chosen by the New Westminster Salmonbellies in the compensatory round at Thursday night’s draft.

The rest of the compensatory round saw Nanaimo select Mark Yingling, Burnaby chose Ryan McBeth, Maple Ridge drafting Garrett Winter, Langley choosing Nash Moog and Victoria taking Liam Phillips.

The Coquitlam Adanacs were the lone team among the seven senior A lacrosse clubs to use their territorial protection pick, selecting Gabriel Procyk.

The top two picks – Dickson and Yingling – both come from the Delta Islanders organization while Winter, Moog and Procyk played their junior with Port Coquitlam. McBeth came from the Coquitlam Adanacs and Liam Phillips last played in the Victoria junior program.

Moog did not stay long with the Thunder, however, as the team quickly flipped him as part of a blockbuster acquisition as Langley acquired Matt Beers and Robert Church from the Burnaby Lakers in exchange for Tyler Pace, Harrison Smith, Moog and a second round pick in the 2023 draft.

“Congratulations to the players who heard their names called at the 2022 WLA Junior Draft. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the WLA and getting back on the floor starting May 27,” said WLA Commissioner Paul Dal Monte.

LacrosseLangley Events Centre