LEC to host 6 university volleyball teams

Langley Events Centre will host six women’s university teams as part of 2022 Volleyball showcase. (Submitted photo) Langley Events Centre will host six women’s university teams as part of 2022 Volleyball showcase. (Submitted photo) Langley Events Centre will host six women’s university teams as part of 2022 Volleyball showcase. (Submitted photo)

Early-season bragging rights and a chance to see how they measure up against other top programs will be on the line as six of the premier women’s volleyball programs in Canada meet at Langley Events Centre ahead of the start of the 2022-23 U-Sports season as part of the Volleyball Showcase.

The list of attending teams includes the gold, silver and bronze medalists from a season ago as the defending champion Trinity Western Spartans, the Mount Royal Cougars, and the Alberta Pandas are all scheduled to attend.

RELATED: Langley university women’s volleyball team leading the championship charts

The trio of teams will be joined by the Queen’s Golden Gaels (Kingston, Ontario), the UBC Thunderbirds and the Waterloo Warriors for three days of action – Oct. 14 to 16 – on Centre Court at Langley Events Centre.

The event is organized by The Elements Toronto (TET), a company which has promoted and organized events in the sports and entertainment world since 2010.

“The Volleyball Showcase was created to give all volleyball fans the opportunity to see some of Canada’s top women’s university programs and superstar players compete for early-season bragging rights,” said Elie Shermer, the creator and founder of TET.

“We are excited to welcome these teams and watch them compete over what will three great days of action.”

READ MORE: Langley University men’s volleyball dominating Canada West league

“At Langley Events Centre, we are always looking to expand our resume of events and to be able to do so with our nationally-recognized women’s volleyball program from Trinity Western University amongst so many other top Canadian programs while partnering with such a strong volleyball organization seems like a perfect fit,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, associate director of Event Services for Langley Events Centre.

In addition to fans being able to watch elite-level competition, there will also be a Coaching Symposium on Oct. 15 and 16. The Coaching Symposium will feature some of the game’s top minds who will share their insight and expertise on the sport.

For more information and the latest news, people can visit www.volleyballshowcase.ca

.

College sportsPro sportsVolleyball