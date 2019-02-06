Craig Lepine (left) and his senior men’s team that is off to the provincials in Trail Feb. 16 to 24. (Special to Black Press)

Lepines and other Langley athletes curl their way into seniors, masters

Craig and Karen Lepine will travel to various parts of the province in the next month to compete.

A curling team with strong ties to Langley is off to Vancouver Island next month to defend its title in the masters provincials.

Reigning B.C. champs from Team Lepine – lead by curler Craig Lepine (who curls out of the Langley and Cloverdale curling clubs) – secured its spot in this year’s contest during one of the three Lower Mainland regional playdown held in late January.

Lepine is joined on his team by third Neil Houston, second Craig McLeod, and fellow Langley curler and lead Kevin Jeannotte. And in addition to winning the provincials last year, this team won silver at the nationals.

There’s one more masters men’s playdown being held this weekend, Feb. 9 to 11, at the Cloverdale Curling Club. This contest will determine the final two teams that will vie to steal Lepine’s B.C. crown during the 2019 Connect Hearing BC Masters Curling Championships being held in Nanaimo from March 5 to 10.

In the meantime, Lepine is skipping another team that recently secured a berth in the 2019 BC seniors curling championships, which is running Feb. 19 to 24 in Trail.

Team Lepine was honoured last year as Curl BC’s 50+ team of the year for not only its successes on the ice, but for “regularly exhibiting great sportsmanship both on and off the ice, continually setting an example for other curlers, and acting as great promoters of the sport.”

And Craig Lepine isn’t the only family member heading to the provincials.

Karen Lepine will be joining her husband, Craig, at the masters provincials in Nanaimo next month – both as coach for her husband and as a player in her own right.

Karen and her women’s team will be taking on nine other rinks from around the province looking to score the women’s masters title for 2019.

.

Players on the younger side

Meanwhile, there are more Langley faces appearing on the provincial curling platforms this month.

Later this month, a Delta-Langley team made up of Megan Daniels and Nicholas Meister, is going to be playing right here in the Fraser Valley for provincial supremacy.

Daniels and Meister (formerly of Team Tardi) are looking to win the 2019 mixed doubles curling provincials happening Feb. 26 to March 3 in Abbotsford.

Lepines and other Langley athletes curl their way into seniors, masters

