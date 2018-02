Langley Christian’s Jonas Van Huizen during the 2018 Lightning Classic junior boys basketball tournament at LCS Jan. 26-27. The Lightning went 1-2 to finish fourth. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

After winning their opening game, the Langley Christian dropped two straight games to finish fourth.

The team was playing as the hosts at the 2018 Lightning Classic junior boys basketball tournament at Langley Christian School on Jan. 26 and 27.



