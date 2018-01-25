Lightning finish fourth

It was a fourth-place finish for the Langley Christian senior boys basketball team.
The Lightning were hosting seven other squads at the 2018 ‘Get Buckets for ALS’ senior boys basketball tournament Jan. 18 to 20 at Langley Chrsitian School.
And after an opening round 88-41 victory over Garibaldi, the Langley lost a pair of close contests, 64-54 to Collingood and 90-80 to Seycove in the third-fourth place game.
Westsyde took the championship title with a 76-65 win over Colingwood.
This weekend wil see the Langley Christian junior boys team host the Lightning Classic with games set for Jan. 26 and 27. Money is also being collected for ‘Get Buckets for ALS’.
