Lightning strikes again: Langley Christian volleyball teams rack up the wins

Boys are top-ranked in B.C., girls are undefeated

Langley Christian Lightning boys took the Eastern Valley volleyball championships, the latest in a string of strong showings. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Coach Eric Van Huizen and the Langley Christian School (LCS) Lightning boys’ volleyball team are having a good season.

“We just seem to have the stars all aligned,” Van Huizen remarked, following the team’s latest win, the Eastern Valley championships at LCS on Nov. 12 and 13.

En route to the Eastern Valley, the team took first at the Lightning Classic, second at the Christian schools tournament, first at Thomson Rivers and second at the Elgin Park tournament.

“And we also won the districts, too,” Van Huizen added.

He praised the players for being a well-balanced team “with a lot of depth,” singling out players standouts Zack Hoffer and Willem Van Huizen, who he predicts will play university-level U Sports volleyball.

“This team plays hard and practices hard and [is] always trying to improve,” Van Huizen said.

They are one of the top-tanked team in the province, up there with the traditional powerhouses from Abbotsford – MEI and Abbotsford Christian – and Kelowna Secondary and North Kamloops.

Langley Christian Lightning girls had to travel to Chilliwack to win the Eastern Valley volleyball championships, the latest victory for the undefeated team. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Christian Lightning girls volleyball team is, if anything, doing even better, winning the Eastern Valley and three other tournaments, including the Trinity, WolfPack, and district events.

“We haven’t lost a match this year,” coach Kara Davis enthused.

Davis described the team as “super strong.”

“They’re just an amazing group of girls.”

To win the Eastern Valley tournament, the girls team had to travel to play in Chilliwack, just two days before the atmospheric river hit.

It was well-timed, Davis agreed.

“It was crazy.”

This weekend, both LCS teams will play in what are being called the “coastal championships” because the north and Okanagan teams cannot attend due to road conditions and the official provincial championship has to be cancelled.

