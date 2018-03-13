Langley Christian Lightning forward Asher Mayan weighs his options while dribbling against Britannia Bruins guard Steven Ta at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, in a 2A match-up. March 7 marked the opening day of the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships. Troy Landreville Black Press

Lightning use provincials as learning experience

Young Langley Christian team hopes to glean valuable lessons from B.C. championships

The best way to describe the Langley Christian Lightning’s experience last week is to say it was a learning experience.

The Lightning finished second in the Fraser Valley to earn a spot in the 16-team field at the BC 2A boys provincial basketball championships, which were held March 7 to 10 at the Langley Events Centre.

Langley Christian was seeded 11th but wound up placing 14th after going 1-3.

But that’s OK with head coach Jon Mayan.

“We learned what it takes to compete at that level,” he explained. “I think one of the biggest takeaways was how to approach that type of tournament where all the teams are there to do the same thing.

“And for a young squad like us, that was invaluable. It is really going to help us prepare for next year.”

The Lightning have just two Grade 12 players on the roster and will return four of their starting five next season.

Langley Christian opened with a 78-60 loss to the No. 6 Britannia Bruins.

Mayan said his team’s nerves were evident in that first game and that is something they will need to work on.

“Sure the stakes are higher but you just (need to) execute things the same way,” he said. “Basketball is a game of runs, you are never out of it, you just have to keep your composure.”

Following the first loss, Langley Christian fell 72-70 to Sa-Hali in their next game before rebounding to defeat Southridge 71-67. They closed with a 88-64 loss to R.C. Palmer.

“Our goal is to get back (to provincials),” Mayan said, adding he brought up some Grade 10 players so they could experience the atmosphere in anticipation of a return trip to the LEC next March.

“It is hard to win with a young team if they haven’t been through these types of experiences.”


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Langley Christian Lightning forward Asher Mayan battles for a rebound against Britannia Bruins forward Charles Leeson Jr. at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, in a 2A match-up. March 7 marked the opening day of the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships. Troy Landreville Black Press

Previous story
VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament

Just Posted

VIDEO: WorkSafeBC speaker shares horrific workplace accident with students

Maple Ridge man delivers message of safety to next generation of workers

Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police continue to investigate incident that occurred Monday in Abbotsford

Assault rifle, fentanyl and $35,000 cash among items seized during drug raid

Abbotsford Police arrest two men after executing search warrants at two homes

VIDEO: Quarter horse riders gather in Langley

More than 1,000 attend annual LMQHA Horseman’s Bazaar and Country Fair

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Modular homes won’t help homeless, says former Maple Ridge councillor

People need long-term, second-stage support to progress

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read