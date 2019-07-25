Linden launching new gym in Langley

Hockey legend in town Saturday to check progress of renos

A 37,000-square-foot new gym is under construction in Langley, and its celebrity namesake will be in town this weekend to check out the progress.

Club 16 – Trevor Linden Fitness will be opening its 11th Lower Mainland location in Langley City late this fall.

Ahead of that opening, retired Vancouver Canuck hockey player Trevor Linden will be on hand Saturday – starting at 10 a.m. – to meet with what he calls “founding members.” He’ll also have a chance to check out the renovations underway on the former Wholesale Sports Outdoor Outfitters at 20175 Langley Bypass.

When the centre opens in November, it will include more than 100 cardio machines with personal screens, and five lines of different machines, selectorized weights stack and plate loaded, circuit training, functional training, free weights, turf areas, plus personal training.

Langley’s location will be the chains largest operation, also featuring a 10,000-square-foot She’s Fit! location.

Linden’s partner is Chuck Lawson, a 32-year veteran in the industry, and owner and developer of many health clubs through the years including “She’s Fit!”. There are currently 13 She’s Fit! locations.

“I’ve been fortunate to have long-term success in the fitness industry and I’ve learned that people only want to pay for what they use,” said Lawson.

“We will offer unbeatable value for memberships because the club focuses on services and equipment people use the most and we are not charging fees for services that many members don’t ever take advantage of. It’s simply about getting a great workout at a first-class club and that’s how we keep the membership dues so affordable.”

In fact, Club 16 has become well known in part because of the cost.

Linden believing in making gyms affordable for everyone with a starting rate of $4 per week and said he’s “genuinely committed to making your fitness fun.”

“Many things in life are expensive, but I don’t think someone’s health and fitness should be,” Linden said.

“We’ve created a brand for everyone, where memberships will be more accessible and affordable than anywhere else. Langley is a growing, active community and we want our members from the area to feel proud, comfortable and inspired when they are exercising, regardless of their fitness level or experience.”

Memberships and information are available at Saturday’s event, as well as online at www.trevorlindenfitness.com.

Anyone pre-registering this weekend receives a no enrolment fee membership and an 8X10 autographed photo of Linden.

