Live music, $5 beers and player autographs scheduled for Abbotsford Canucks “Country Night”

Live music performances, $5 Budweiser beers and player autographs are all on tap for the second annual “Country Night,” which occurs on Saturday’s (Nov. 12) Abbotsford Canucks vs. Henderson Silver Knights game at the Abbotsford Centre.

Country music artists Chad Brownlee, Karen Lee Batten and Cambree Lovesey are all scheduled to perform.

Brownlee, a multi-time British Columbia Country Music Association award winner and a Canadian Country Music Association Rising Star award winner in 2011, grew up in Kelowna and has achieved one Canada Country #1 hit.

He was a former draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks and was selected in the sixth round (190th overall) in 2003. Brownlee played junior hockey with the British Columbia Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers and continued his hockey journey at Minnesota State University. He played one season of professional hockey with the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads before injuries ended his hockey career.

He has gone on to release four albums and his streams have achieved over 85 million plays.

Abbotsford’s Karen Lee Batten initially broke through on the first season of Canadian Idol in 2003. She released her first album “Every Moment” in 2005 and her sophomore album “Cause a Scene” in 2014. That album created four radio singles and had success on the charts. That success led to appearances at Rockin’ River, Merritt Mountain Festival, Gone Country, Sunfest, Williams Lake Stampede, a showcase during Canadian Country Music Week and an anthem singer at NHL, AHL, CFL and MLS games.

She released her third album “Under the Covers in Muscle Shoal” in 2018 and it reached #2 on Billboard Soundscan and #4 on iTunes. Batten has also released popular singles in 2020 and 2021 and has won several BCCMA awards. She is planning to release a new album in 2023.

Abbotsford Canucks fans may recognize Lovesey as the in-game host, but she is also an accomplished performer. The 23-year-old from Abbotsford released her debut album “Kiss My Boots” in 2018 and since then has released a number of singles.

She has over a decade of experience on the stage and has performed at the CFL Grey Cup, The Local Nashville, Cook County Saloon, Rogers Arena, The Roxy, BC Place, Gabby’s Country Cabaret and many more. She has also opened for acts such as Dallas Smith, Chilliwack, and Tenille Arts.

In addition to the live music, Budweiser beers will be on sale for $5 on Saturday post-game in the south rise social stage area of the AC. Select players will also be signing free autographs for fans in that same area following the game.

Face-off on Saturday is set for 7 p.m.

