Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the semifinals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday (Jan 14) (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the semifinals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday (Jan 14) (Langley Advance Times file)

Local curler and team make semifinals of B.C. championship

Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce are aiming for the Brier

Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the semifinals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday (Jan 14), fending off a challenge by relative newcomers Team Tanaka.

Despite some impressive shot making, Team Tanaka couldn’t close the game in the extra end and Team Pierce stole the spot in the semi-final with a score of 11-9.

 Team Pierce was set to meet Team Cotter in the semi-final at 7 p.m. this evening (Saturday). This is a rematch of the B-Qualifier game that saw Team Cotter down Team Pierce 9-8 on Friday, Jan. 13.

Coming after a loss in the A-Qualifier on Thursday, Jan. 12, to Team Gauthier, the Friday defeat put Team Pierce into a do-or-die C-Qualifier against Team de Jong.

Team Pierce wouldn’t let the playoffs slip away again, claiming their spot with a 10-5 win over de Jong.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins

READ ALSO: Langley’s Nicholas Meister plays at 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships

It is Chilliwack’s first time hosting the BC Men’s Curling Championships, together with the BC Women’s Curling Championships, presented by Best Western.

Both events run till Sunday, Jan. 15 when the championship finals are scheduled.

The winning men’s team from the championship will go on to compete at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, ON.

The winning women’s team will compete at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Equestrian Canada will have to get by without a Chef d’Equipe
Next story
PHOTOS: Provincial championships of curling in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the semifinals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday (Jan 14) (Langley Advance Times file)
Local curler and team make semifinals of B.C. championship

Eric Lamaze and Zigali in a competition. (Wikimedia Commons/Clément Bucco-Lechat)
Equestrian Canada will have to get by without a Chef d’Equipe

Vancouver Giants Captain Ty Thorpe scored back-to-back goals against Spokane Chiefs Friday, Jan. 13th, in the first home game of the new year at Langley Event Centre.8 (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Two goals by new Giants captain not enough for win

This Langley City rhododendron was encapsulated with ice during the winter that hit December. Did your garden suffer any apparent damage from the extreme weather system? (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Climate changes and your garden