Local curler and team make semifinals of B.C. championship

Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce are aiming for the Brier

Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the semifinals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday (Jan 14) (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the semifinals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday (Jan 14), fending off a challenge by relative newcomers Team Tanaka.

Despite some impressive shot making, Team Tanaka couldn’t close the game in the extra end and Team Pierce stole the spot in the semi-final with a score of 11-9.

Team Pierce was set to meet Team Cotter in the semi-final at 7 p.m. this evening (Saturday). This is a rematch of the B-Qualifier game that saw Team Cotter down Team Pierce 9-8 on Friday, Jan. 13.

Coming after a loss in the A-Qualifier on Thursday, Jan. 12, to Team Gauthier, the Friday defeat put Team Pierce into a do-or-die C-Qualifier against Team de Jong.

Team Pierce wouldn’t let the playoffs slip away again, claiming their spot with a 10-5 win over de Jong.

It is Chilliwack’s first time hosting the BC Men’s Curling Championships, together with the BC Women’s Curling Championships, presented by Best Western.

Both events run till Sunday, Jan. 15 when the championship finals are scheduled.

The winning men’s team from the championship will go on to compete at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, ON.

The winning women’s team will compete at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops.

