Local curler Nick Meisner and team settle for silver at 2023 BC championships

First-timers Team Gauthier took the win and will be going to the Brier

Nick Meisner and Team Pierce took silver in the B.C.Men’s final in Chilliwack on Sunday. (file)

Langley’s Nick Meisner and Team Pierce battled their way into the final game of the 2023 BC Men’s championship on Sunday afternoon against Team Gauthier at the Chilliwack Curling Club, but had to settle for second place.

Team Gauthier from Victoria, in their first BC championship, took the lead early, but Pierce battled back to tie the game 3-3 by the fifth end, only have Gauthier regain the lead with two points in the sixth.

Pierce tied the game again by the eighth, only to see Gauthier get three in the next-to-last ninth end for a 8-5 lead that would prove to be insurmountable, with Gauthier winning the right to represent B.C. at the Brier on March 3-12 in London, Ontario.

Langley’s Nick Meisner played in the B.C. Men’s final in Chilliwack on Sunday. (file)

Meisner, a resident of Langley’s Willoughby area, is a champion curler who also happens to be the Langley Curling Centre icemaker, in charge of prepping the sheets prior to games.

The previous weekend, when the team practiced at the Langley club, Meisner prepared the ice himself.

In the 2023 BC Scotties final, Team Grandy won the right to represent BC at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships in Kamloops that runs Feb. 17-26

