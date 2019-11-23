Loeppky sets new TWU record

Earns his 130th career ace and surpasses Spartan alum Josh Howatson in the process.

Eric Loeppky set a new TWU record in the first set of the Spartans game against the Saskatchewan Huskies Friday at the Langley Events Centre. (TWU photo)

A career night from Eric Loeppky propelled the Trinity Western men’s volleyball team to a straight sets victory over the visiting Saskatchewan Huskies Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

Loeppky set the TWU record in the first set, earning his 130th career ace and surpassing Spartan alum Josh Howatson (2003-2007) in the process.

With the win the Spartans regular season record improved to 8-1 on the season, while the loss dropped Saskatchewan to 5-4.

Loeppky led the Spartans attack on the night, finishing with 10 kills, five serving aces and two digs on .833 hitting. Jacob Kern added eight kills, three aces and five digs, while Derek Epp had a game-high 20 assists in the win.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Trinity Western volleyball team ends regular season on a winning note

READ ALSO: Baker’s dozen for Spartans

The Huskies were led by Dylan Mortensen’s five kills and three digs, along with 10 assists from CJ Gavlas.

Loeppky guided the Spartans in the first set, adding four kills and two serving aces as TWU took the first set 25-19.

TWU kept rolling into the second set, scoring 10 straight points to take a 13-4 lead before ultimately taking the second set 25-14.

Into the third set the Huskies provided some pushback, with both teams trading points up to 10-10.

The Spartans then went on to outscore Saskatchewan 15-7 to take the game in straight-sets and earn their seventh consecutive victory.

TWU has now won 21 straight sets and have dropped a mere three sets through nine games this season.

The Spartans held a .386 hitting percentage compared to Saskatchewan’s .226 in the match.

TWU Head Coach Ben Josephson said Loeppky’s next target is the Canada West record.

“I’ve been here for a long time and seen all the guys play that he’s passed, the numbers speak for themselves and this is only his fourth year,” Josephson remarked.

“I know we play more matches today than we did years ago, but I’d bet if you look at his total matches played it’s right around any of those guys.”

The Spartans picked up their seventh consecutive three-set win, coming after last weekend’s sweep over the Manitoba Bisons (Nov. 15-16).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter