Longines FEI Jumping World Cup returning to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Daniel Coyle waved to the crowd at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley as he took his victory gallop after winning the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup in 2019. (Langley Advance Times/file)

The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup North American League (NAL) is officially returning to Thunderbird Show Park (tbird) in Langley.

Tbird, which hosted World Cup qualifying events from 2016–2019, will hold the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Vancouver event on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The event will kick off the 2021–2022 North American League season, which for the first time, will consist of one cohesive league with eight legs across the east and west coasts of North America.

Toronto’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair was originally scheduled to host Canada’s only World Cup qualifier in November, but after the venue announced the event’s in-person cancellation in July, Thunderbird applied to host in its place.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the World Cup back to tbird,” said Thunderbird Show Park President, Chris Pack. “We jumped at the opportunity to host this event for our friends at The Royal and look forward to another world class event with what’s sure to be a tremendous lineup of athletes at our venue.”

The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup North American League features a series of qualifying events for the World Cup Final, set for Leipzig, Germany in April 2022.

Athletes qualify by earning points in NAL events between September 2021 and March 2022.

Following tbird’s leg, the NAL will continue to Sacramento, CA before heading east for the Washington International Horse Show at Tryon, NC. The National Horse Show at Lexington, KY, Las Vegas National Horse Show, Fort Worth International, Puebla, Mexico and Live Oak International in Florida will complete the North American League lineup for the 2021–2022 season.

Competition at Thunderbird Show Park continues through to October with the BCHJA Fall Finale Sept. 28–October 3, featuring a $37,000 Grand Prix Qualifier and the $100,000 ONNI Group Grand Prix.

