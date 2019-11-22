Katie Sumners didn’t let the loss of her swimming goggles deter her at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympian swim clubs novice meet on Saturday, Nov. 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

LOSC novice swimmers make a splash

Langley competition an opportunity to see how young competitors handle pressure, coach says

Katie Sumners didn’t let the loss of her swimming goggles deter her.

When the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) member dove into the pool at the Walnut Grove community centre, the goggles slipped off and ended up around her neck.

Unfazed, the determined 11-year old hung in there to complete her race.

That kind of determination is what coaches are looking for at a novice level meet like the Saturday, Nov. 16 event, explained Zachary Haw, assistant head coach of the LOSC and head coach of sister club Abbotsford Olympians.

Haw told the Langley Advance Times he liked what he observed at the event.

“We’re looking to see how their skills are developing and how they perform under pressure,” said Haw.

“We find it very valuable (as coaches).”

It was also a chance for swimmers attending strive for new personal best times.

It was the first novice meet of the season hosted by the Langley and Abbotsford clubs, with 100 swimmers from both as well as competitors from Coquitlam and New Westminster.

Swimmer Faith Lipkewich from the Langley Olympians achieved her Regional qualifying time in the 200 metre Individual Medley, which will open up more meets that she can swim and compete in.


Mya Siverston competed in the 11 and over category at the Langley and Abbotsford Olympian swim clubs novice meet on Saturday, Nov. 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

