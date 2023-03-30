Two players from the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association will be joining the Vancouver Canucks for the national anthem during the March 31 game at Rogers Arena. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Lower Mainland players join Vancouver Canucks for national anthem at March 31 game

Adaira Matheson and Linden Hartford will be there to promote the Kraft Hockeyville contest

Two Lower Mainland hockey players will be standing alongside several of the Vancouver Canucks players on Friday as they participate in the lineup for the national anthem.

Before the start of the March 31 game against the Calgary Flames, Adaira Matheson of the Ridge Meadows U15 C6 team and Linden Hartford of the Ridge Meadows U11 A1 team will skate out and do a lap of the ice with the Canadian flag. They will then take their place on the blue line for the singing of the national anthem.

Sabriena Eyford, U7 division manager for the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, explained that Matheson and Hartford were selected as part of a random draw to help further promote the Maple Ridge arena in the Kraft Hockeyville challenge.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

“We were asked to select one boy and one girl, and to do this we used a random generator, which selected Adaira and Linden from 116 applications,” said Eyford.

“Adaira and Linden will both be geared up in their full hockey equipment and their Rustlers game day jerseys.”

Eyford explained that during an intermission of the game, the stadium will be shown a 90-second clip of the promotional video for Planet Ice, which includes appearances from Canucks mascot Fin and former NHLer Darcy Rota.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks mascot helps make killer contest video for Maple Ridge arena

“Adaira and Linden will also be taking signs and posters to the game advertising for fans to continue voting throughout the entire game for Maple Ridge,” said Eyford.

Voting for the Kraft Hockeyville contest will start at 6 a.m. on Friday and will remain open until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

BC Minor HockeyCanuckshockeyMaple Ridgevancouver canucks

Pop-up banner image