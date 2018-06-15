Langley and Abbotsford Olympians are playing host to the Lower Mainland regional championships this weekend. (Langley Advance files)

Lower Mainland’s best swimmers hit the water in Langley this weekend

Organizers anticipate more than 300 swimmers are signed up for a two-day meet in Walnut Grove.

Several hundred swimmers from throughout the Lower Mainland will be diving into a Langley pool this weekend.

The Langley Olympians are hosting the annual regional championships both Saturday and Sunday.

The meet runs both days from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool, explained Olympians Christy Thompson.

“This meet is for swimmers across the Lower Mainland who have obtained their Lower Mainland regional time,” she explained. “We are expecting to have more than 300 swimmers in attendance.”

