Lower Mainland’s best swimmers hit the water in Langley this weekend

Several hundred swimmers from throughout the Lower Mainland will be diving into a Langley pool this weekend.
The Langley Olympians are hosting the annual regional championships both Saturday and Sunday.
The meet runs both days from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool, explained Olympians Christy Thompson.
“This meet is for swimmers across the Lower Mainland who have obtained their Lower Mainland regional time,” she explained. “We are expecting to have more than 300 swimmers in attendance.”