LSS Thunderbirds extend streak to four

Thunderbirds held off a late-in-the-game drive by the Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 15 at McLeod stadium,

Langley Secondary School Thunderbirds football team maintained their grip on first place in the AA Coastal division, and managed to stretch their undefeated streak to four, following a hard-fought 13-7 win over the Robert Bateman Timberwolves on Friday night, Oct. 15 before a hometown audience at McLeod stadium.

T-birds had to withstand a late-in-the-game surge by the wolves to do it.

TBirds win a nailbiter with a last-minute red-zone stand to stay undefeated! Great plays offense and defense both ways. Thank you to @LangleySS #TBirdsNation and @BatemanFootball fans who showed up to rock MAP and support their teams in a game that lived up to its billing. pic.twitter.com/WJTTZl7HnJ — LSS Thunderbirds Football (@LangleyTbirdsFB) October 16, 2021

By the half, Langley was leading 13-0, but Bateman would allow no more, keeping the Thunderbirds offense at bay for the rest of the game.

Bateman got a touchdown in the third quarter, then late in the fourth, the wolves got as far as the Thunderbirds 15-yard line, but no further.

Langley has four wins in a row to lead the nine-team Coastal division, just ahead of the previously undefeated Timberwolves, who had a four-game streak going prior to their Langley visit.

Next game for the Thunderbirds is at home, hosting John Barsby on Friday, Oct 22 at 1:30pm at McLeod Stadium

