LSS Thunderbirds extend streak to four

Langley AA Varsity team withstands offensive drive by rival Robert Bateman in closing minutes

Langley Secondary School Thunderbirds football team maintained their grip on first place in the AA Coastal division, and managed to stretch their undefeated streak to four, following a hard-fought 13-7 win over the Robert Bateman Timberwolves on Friday night, Oct. 15 before a hometown audience at McLeod stadium.

T-birds had to withstand a late-in-the-game surge by the wolves to do it.

By the half, Langley was leading 13-0, but Bateman would allow no more, keeping the Thunderbirds offense at bay for the rest of the game.

Bateman got a touchdown in the third quarter, then late in the fourth, the wolves got as far as the Thunderbirds 15-yard line, but no further.

VIDEO: Undefeated LSS Thunderbirds dominate early season

Langley has four wins in a row to lead the nine-team Coastal division, just ahead of the previously undefeated Timberwolves, who had a four-game streak going prior to their Langley visit.

READ ALSO: Call them Thunderbirds: Langley Secondary School changes team name from Saints

Next game for the Thunderbirds is at home, hosting John Barsby on Friday, Oct 22 at 1:30pm at McLeod Stadium

FootballLangley

