Maple Ridge NHL star Brad Hunt coming home to Canucks

The defenceman has been with the Minnesota Wild for the past three seasons

Maple Ridge pro hockey player Brad Hunt was signed by the Vancouver Canucks on July 28.

Hunt signed with the Canucks for a one-year contract valued at $800,000. The 32-year-old defenceman has been playing with the Minnesota Wild for the past three seasons since the Wild acquired him in Jan. 2019. He is expected to be in a similar role of a reserve defender for the Canucks.

Hunt appeared in 12 games with the Wild last season, scoring one goal and recording four penalty minutes. Throughout the past three seasons spent with the Wild, he has collected 25 points (12-13-25) and 16 penalty minutes.

So far, Hunt has played in 191 career NHL games between the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild accumulating 59 points (19-40-59) and 28 penalty minutes. He has also played 287 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, Oklahoma City Barons and Bakersfield Condors, recording 209 points (57-152-209) and 106 penalty minutes.

In the early hours of July 28, multiple reports emerged of the defenceman’s possible signing with the Canucks. In a tweet, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal said,”Canucks will announce today they have signed Maple Ridge native and defenseman Brad Hunt. They are still in the mix to sign Langley native and defenseman Kyle Burroughs.”

Canucks will announce today they have signed Maple Ridge native and defenseman Brad Hunt. They are still in the mix to sign Langley native and defenseman Kyle Burroughs. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 28, 2021

Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning announced on July 26 that the club extended offers to seven players – Guillaume Brisebois, Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes, Lukas Jasek, Olli Juolevi and Elias Pettersson – to retain their negotiating rights.

They later signed forward Conor Garland to a five-year contract to the tune of $4.95 million per year.

