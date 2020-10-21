McLeod Athletic Park is open, but only to football, the Township confirmed Monday (BCHS Track and Field/Special to Langley Advance Times)

McLeod Athletic Park allows football to resume, but general public still not allowed

Langley Minor Football Association can hold training and some games, but with no spectators

Langley’s MacLeod Athletic Park (MAP) has reopened, but only to football.

In response to a Langley Advance Times query, the Township communications department said on Monday, Oct. 20, that the inner field at MAP (inside the track) was “recently” opened, but only to Langley Minor Football Association for training and some games, but with no spectators.

“The overall facility remains closed to the public and construction continues. The track at Walnut Grove Secondary School is open to the public when school is not in session. “

McLeod has been undergoing more than $5 million in upgrades since last summer in preparation for the national track and field and BC high school championships.

Most noticeable is the new bright blue rubberized track.

READ MORE: Langley Township first B.C. city to host World Track and Field Trials in nearly 20 years

Andrew Lenton, commissioner for the BC High School Track & Field Association, said when it came time to resurface the track the organization suggested the municipality consider blue.

“I think it looks really sharp and I know people have driven by there have commented, that it just looks really fantastic, the new colour, as well as obviously the brand new surface,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

In April, Athletics Canada announced the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships would be returning to British Columbia, for the first time in nearly 20 years, when they awarded the event to the Township of Langley.

In addition to hosting the national event at McLeod, the site will also play host to the BC High School Championships next year, which Langley previously hosted in 2017 and 2018.

Besides a new track surface, McLeod has gained a four lane 60-metre warm-up track, an additional long jump pit, an expanded high jump, new shotput area, an additional pole vault area, extra security fencing, and new designated spectator areas for the field events.

The parking lot can now accommodate 222 vehicles and includes six drop-off/pickup spaces.

Township staff said they coordinated with the newly renovated Langley Secondary School next door to maximize parking in the area.

A large entry plaza has also been built on the west side of the grandstand with two new ticketing kiosks for future events.

The grandstand building received approximately $1.2 million in upgrades, including upgrading four stairways, repairing sections of the concrete structure, replacing the roofing membrane, upgrading the skylights, and installing a new safety system for maintenance access.

READ ALSO: City ends McLeod Park funding deal with Township

McLeod stadium can hold 2,200 spectators with an artificial turf field, night lighting and an arena-sized video display screen.

MAP also has one baseball diamond, four regulation softball diamonds, three non-regulation softball diamonds, six natural-turf soccer fields, four tennis courts and a lacrosse box.


