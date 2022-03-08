Medal haul by Langley swimmers at 2022 BC Winter Divisional Championships

Langley Olympians Swim Club member Kay Suen, seen here at a previous competition, won two medals at the 2022 BC Winter Divisional Championships, a silver medal in the 400m individual medley and bronze in the 200m butterfly. She was one of 5 LOSC swimmers to take part. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Olympians Swim Club’s John Park has returned from the 2022 BC Winter Divisional Championships with five medals.

Park, 18, won three gold medals in the 100m backstroke, 200m freestyle and 100m freestyle events. He also won silver in the 200m individual medley and in the 50m freestyle.

Held in Nanaimo from Feb. 25 – 27, the event drew 195 swimmers from the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island who achieved their divisional standard qualifying times.

Park was among five Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers who competed at the Nanaimo meet and came away with medals and personal best times. One swimmer achieved a provincial standard time, which qualifies athletes to swim at the B.C. championships.

Kay Suen, 15, won a silver medal in the 400m individual medley and bronze in the 200m butterfly.

Kody Suen, 15 took medal in the 200m butterfly, and also won two bronze medals, in the 400m individual medley and the 100m butterfly.

Keith Vermeulen, 18, won a silver medal in the 50m backstroke and a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly.

Timofei Komarov, 16, achieved his provincial standard time in the 50m butterfly with a best time of 28.42.

Up next for the LOSC, the B.C. Winter Provincial Championships in Victoria, that begin Thursday, March 10 and run through until Sunday.

