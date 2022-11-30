LOSC swimmer Macey Larson, seen here at a 2019 intra-club event held at the Walnut Grove pool, placed first in the 200m breaststroke and second in the 100m breaststroke at the Surrey Knights LC Invitational Swim Meet held Saturday Nov. 26th to Sunday Nov. 27th at Guildford Recreation Center in Surrey. (Langley Advance Times file)

LOSC swimmer Macey Larson, seen here at a 2019 intra-club event held at the Walnut Grove pool, placed first in the 200m breaststroke and second in the 100m breaststroke at the Surrey Knights LC Invitational Swim Meet held Saturday Nov. 26th to Sunday Nov. 27th at Guildford Recreation Center in Surrey. (Langley Advance Times file)

Medals and a new club record set as Langley Olympian Swim Cub competes at Surrey Knights invitational

Eleven LOSC members among 200 who took part in event at Guildford Recreation Centre

Julia Strojnowska, 16, won the 400m freestyle and broke a Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) club record in the process at the Surrey Knights LC Invitational Swim Meet.

She was one of 11 LOSC swimmers who attended the meet, held at the Guildford Recreation Centre in Surrey from Saturday Nov. 26th to Sunday Nov. 27th, drawing 200 competitors.

Strojnowska also placed first in the 200m freestyle and third in the 100m backstroke.

LOSC’s Leila Fack, 16, won both the 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle. She also placed second in the 200m freestyle.

Katelyn Schroeder, 17, won the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke, and placed third in the 200m freestyle.

Macey Larson, 15, placed first in the 200m breaststroke and second in the 100m breaststroke.

Jihoon Bae, 15, was second in the 200m butterfly and third in the 400m freestyle.

Madisen Jacques, 17, won the 200m butterfly.

Aidan Erickson, 17, placed second in the 400m freestyle.

Yeonwoo Choi, 15, placed third in the 100m breaststroke.

Alex Velicico, 14, placed third in the 200m freestyle.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Katelyn Schroeder takes gold at Canadian Swimming Trials

READ ALSO: Medals galore and a new provincial record set by Langley Olympians Swim Club members at Alberta meet

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySwimming

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cristall wins the battle, Bedard wins the war as Kelowna Rockets fall in front of sold-out crowd

Just Posted

LOSC swimmer Macey Larson, seen here at a 2019 intra-club event held at the Walnut Grove pool, placed first in the 200m breaststroke and second in the 100m breaststroke at the Surrey Knights LC Invitational Swim Meet held Saturday Nov. 26th to Sunday Nov. 27th at Guildford Recreation Center in Surrey. (Langley Advance Times file)
Medals and a new club record set as Langley Olympian Swim Cub competes at Surrey Knights invitational

Thousands turned out to see Santa at the tree lighting after the parade in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City’s annual Christmas festival gets a fresh look

Heavy snow Tuesday, Nov. 29, forced a one-day shutdown of the Christmas in Williams Park light display. It was set to reopen Wednesday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Heavy snow closed down Christmas in Williams Park light display for one day

A Brinks truck in a file photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe, File)
Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals