Medals galore and a new provincial record set by Langley Olympians Swim Club members at Alberta meet

The LOSC relay team shattered a club record and set a new B.C. mark at the Western Canadian Championships held April 21 – 24 in Edmonton. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Olympian Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Katie Schroeder, 16, won two gold medals at the Western Canadian Championships held April 21 – 24 in Edmonton.

Schroeder won the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke events.

She also took two silver medals in the 50m backstroke and 200m individual medley, as well as bronze in the 400m individual medley.

Leila Fack, 15, won gold medal and broke the LOSC record in the 100m butterfly with a best time of 1:00.46.

She also won two silver medals in the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Aidan Erickson, 17, won a gold medal in the 1500m freestyle and three bronze medals in the 400m individual medley, 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle.

Macey Larson, 14, won a gold medal in the 200m breaststroke, and a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke.

Madisen Jacques, 16, won two silver medals, in the 100m and 200m butterfly.

Sienna Harder, 15, won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke.

The Women’s 13 and over 400m medley relay team of Katie Schroeder, Macey Larson, Madisen Jacques and Leila Fack won a silver medal and broke not only an LOSC record but a BC provincial record as well, with a time of 4:15.03.

Fourteen LOSC swimmers were among 480 senior and youth swimmers from Western Canada clubs competing at the Kinsmen Sports Centre during the four-day meet.

