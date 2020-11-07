Meet the swimmer and the coach of the year, both from the Langley Olympians Swim Club. Bailey Herbert and Brian Metcalfe won top honours from Swim BC in the first week of November (file)

Meet the BC coach and swimmer of the year, both from the Langley Olympians Swim Club

Brian Metcalfe and Bailey Herbert named by Swim BC

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) head coach Brian Metcalfe and LOSC swimmer Bailey Herbert received two top awards given by Swim BC for the 2019 – 2020 season.

Herbert was named Provincial Female Swimmer of the year and Metcalfe was named Provincial Male Coach of the Year. Instead of the usual in-person awards, recipients were named online over several days during the week of Nov. 2 – 6 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was the first time the awards, which are based on performance, have been handed out by Swim BC, the provincial sport organization and governing body for competitive swimming in the province that includes more than 100 clubs and four university teams.

“It’s a great feeling,” Metcalfe told the Langley Advance Times.

“It validates all of the work.”

While the swim season was shortened by the pandemic, it went well for the LOSC, who took the provincial championship title in March, winning with a 50 point lead in Victoria.

“It was a great season,” Metcalfe summed up.

“We probably would have had a couple more kids break records [if it hadn’t ended early].”

READ MORE: Golden: LOSC swimmers Herbert, Schroeder and McNeill finish first and often in Victoria

Among his accomplishments listed by Swim BC, Metcalfe was selected as the head coach for the BC provincial team for 2019-20, a program that featured two training camps and a trip to the Euro 2020 competition.

During the 2019-2020 season, Metcalfe coached several Langley Olympians who were selected as targeted athletes and provincial team members, and coached one swimmer to a provincial record.

“Brian is a major asset to the BC Swimming community and this award reflects that status,” Swim BC said.

READ ALSO: Langley swimmer takes on the world

Swimming for the LOSC, Herbert was the winner of the 15-and-over aggregate award at the provincial championships.

She also was a member of the BC Provincial Team which travelled to Luxembourg.

We cannot commend Bailey enough for the representation of your club and your province in swimming excellence,” Swim BC noted in the award announcement.

Another Metcalfe won recognition from U-Sport and UBC in the same week.

Former LOSC swimmer Hillary Metcalfe, Brian’s daughter, was selected as an academic all-Canadian.

She was among a record number of outstanding student-athletes recognized at UBC for serving as role models for their successes in the classroom and their respective sports.


