Meet the team: Langley competitors go for gold at winter games

Sixty-one competitors from Langley and Aldergrove are going to Fort St. John for the 2020 BC Winter Games.
In just two weeks, over 1,000 of BC’s best emerging athletes will take part in the event February 20-23, competing in 15 different sports.
Athletes are an average of 14 years old and for most, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games. Special Olympics athletes will compete in speed skating and figure skating and athletes with a disability will compete in skiing-cross country and Wheelchair Basketball.
Theey will be supported by over 300 coaches and over 190 officials who have earned their certification in order to provide the best knowledge and expertise to the athletes and the competition.
“Fort St. John, known for its northern spirit and energetic sport community, is ready to welcome the province,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the BC Games Society.
“Athletes, coaches, and officials will have the opportunity to compete at quality sport facilities throughout community and experience all that these multi-sport Games have to offer.”
Meet the Langley contingent:
From Aldergrove (athlete/sport):
- Annabella Rose Thompson-Morin — Karate
- Olivia LeMire — Ringette
From Langley (athlete/sport):
- Scarlet Hayes — archery
- Brenda Aukema — Wheelchair Basketball Adult Supervisor
- Leah Aukema — Wheelchair Basketball athlete
- Joel Aukema — Wheelchair Basketball Head Coach
- Matthew Norris — Wheelchair Basketball Assistant Coach
- Sawyer Miley — Curling-Boys athlete
- Savannah Miley — Curling-Girls athlete
- Georgina Wheatcroft — Curling-Girls Head Coach
- Amy Wheatcroft — Curling-Girls athlete
- Barb Zbeetnoff — Curling-Girls Mentor Coach
- Lisa Breure — Diving Official
- Paige Bush — Diving athlete
- Kim Lotnick — Diving Assistant Coach
- Karis Ruhl — Diving athlete
- Natalie Decario — Figure Skating athlete
- Kayla Halliday — Figure Skating athlete
- Bev Viger — Figure Skating official
- Robert Woodley — Figure Skating official
- April Brownlee — Gymnastics athlete
- Aiden Gonzales — Gymnastics athlete
- Nikki Jarvis — Gymnastics Assistant Coach
- Kris Krunick — Gymnastics Head Coach
- Josie Krunick — Gymnastics athlete
- Raymond (Braeden) McPherson — Gymnastics Assistant Coach
- BaileyPeterson — Gymnastics athlete
- Mateya Thibaudeau — Gymnastics athlete
- Parker Thomlinson — Gymnastics athlete
- Nika Vanstone — Gymnastics athlete
- Carole Williamson — Gymnastics Official
- Nova Rotbart — Judo athlete
- Denisa Bukovska — Karate athlete
- Denisa Ciuffreda — Karate athlete
- Kamelia Fard Karate — Assistant Coach
- Benjamin Langer — Karate athlete
- Warren MacLean — Karate Official
- Abhi Maheswaran — Karate athlete
- Setare Maleki — Karate Official
- Ali Najafi — Karate Official
- Nika Najafi — Karate Assistant Coach
- Ayush Narayanaswamy — Karate athlete
- EliasOgbes — Karate athlete
- Jeff Ruszel Prado — Karate athlete
- Rohan Teja — Karate athlete
- Mathew Wang — Karate athlete
- Benny Wei — Karate athlete
- Adriana Zhao — Karate athlete
- Emmalene (Minnie) Andreone — Ringette athlete
- Fiona Briner — Ringette Assistant Coach
- Kelsa Kempf — Ringette athlete
- Kaylah Schwartz — Ringette athlete
- Tracy Townsend — Ringette Head Coach
- Samantha Woodman — Ringette athlete
- Alexis Woykin — Ringette athlete
- Kyle Kopic — Skiing-Cross Country athlete
- Mattias Daniels — Speed Skating
- Keven Fitzpatrick — Speed Skating Head Coach Vancouver-Coastal
- Keira Foster — Speed Skating athlete
- Theory Havelka — Speed Skating athlete
- Darwin Havelka — Speed Skating Official Officials