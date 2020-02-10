Meet the team: Langley competitors go for gold at winter games

Sixty-one local athletes are going to Fort St. John for the 2020 BC Winter Games

Langley’s Kayla Halliday (centre) took gold at the B.C. Winter Games in 2018. She will be competing in the 2020 Games in Fort St. John (Games photo)

Sixty-one competitors from Langley and Aldergrove are going to Fort St. John for the 2020 BC Winter Games.

In just two weeks, over 1,000 of BC’s best emerging athletes will take part in the event February 20-23, competing in 15 different sports.

Athletes are an average of 14 years old and for most, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games. Special Olympics athletes will compete in speed skating and figure skating and athletes with a disability will compete in skiing-cross country and Wheelchair Basketball.

Theey will be supported by over 300 coaches and over 190 officials who have earned their certification in order to provide the best knowledge and expertise to the athletes and the competition.

“Fort St. John, known for its northern spirit and energetic sport community, is ready to welcome the province,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“Athletes, coaches, and officials will have the opportunity to compete at quality sport facilities throughout community and experience all that these multi-sport Games have to offer.”

Meet the Langley contingent:

From Aldergrove (athlete/sport):

Annabella Rose Thompson-Morin — Karate

Olivia LeMire — Ringette

From Langley (athlete/sport):

Scarlet Hayes — archery

Brenda Aukema — Wheelchair Basketball Adult Supervisor

Leah Aukema — Wheelchair Basketball athlete

Joel Aukema — Wheelchair Basketball Head Coach

Matthew Norris — Wheelchair Basketball Assistant Coach

Sawyer Miley — Curling-Boys athlete

Savannah Miley — Curling-Girls athlete

Georgina Wheatcroft — Curling-Girls Head Coach

Amy Wheatcroft — Curling-Girls athlete

Barb Zbeetnoff — Curling-Girls Mentor Coach

Lisa Breure — Diving Official

Paige Bush — Diving athlete

Kim Lotnick — Diving Assistant Coach

Karis Ruhl — Diving athlete

Natalie Decario — Figure Skating athlete

Kayla Halliday — Figure Skating athlete

Bev Viger — Figure Skating official

Robert Woodley — Figure Skating official

April Brownlee — Gymnastics athlete

Aiden Gonzales — Gymnastics athlete

Nikki Jarvis — Gymnastics Assistant Coach

Kris Krunick — Gymnastics Head Coach

Josie Krunick — Gymnastics athlete

Raymond (Braeden) McPherson — Gymnastics Assistant Coach

BaileyPeterson — Gymnastics athlete

Mateya Thibaudeau — Gymnastics athlete

Parker Thomlinson — Gymnastics athlete

Nika Vanstone — Gymnastics athlete

Carole Williamson — Gymnastics Official

Nova Rotbart — Judo athlete

Denisa Bukovska — Karate athlete

Denisa Ciuffreda — Karate athlete

Kamelia Fard Karate — Assistant Coach

Benjamin Langer — Karate athlete

Warren MacLean — Karate Official

Abhi Maheswaran — Karate athlete

Setare Maleki — Karate Official

Ali Najafi — Karate Official

Nika Najafi — Karate Assistant Coach

Ayush Narayanaswamy — Karate athlete

EliasOgbes — Karate athlete

Jeff Ruszel Prado — Karate athlete

Rohan Teja — Karate athlete

Mathew Wang — Karate athlete

Benny Wei — Karate athlete

Adriana Zhao — Karate athlete

Emmalene (Minnie) Andreone — Ringette athlete

Fiona Briner — Ringette Assistant Coach

Kelsa Kempf — Ringette athlete

Kaylah Schwartz — Ringette athlete

Tracy Townsend — Ringette Head Coach

Samantha Woodman — Ringette athlete

Alexis Woykin — Ringette athlete

Kyle Kopic — Skiing-Cross Country athlete

Mattias Daniels — Speed Skating

Keven Fitzpatrick — Speed Skating Head Coach Vancouver-Coastal

Keira Foster — Speed Skating athlete

Theory Havelka — Speed Skating athlete

Darwin Havelka — Speed Skating Official Officials

