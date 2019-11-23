Organizers expect 90 teams to compete in this year’s edition of the Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament in Langley. (file photo)

Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament draws 90 teams

Annual Langley event begins next Thursday, Nov. 28th at multiple rinks

Fraser Valley Ringette’s annual Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament is returning.

It will be held from Thursday, Nov. 28th until Sunday, Dec. 1st 2019 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, George Preston Recreation Center, Sportsplex and Canlan Twin Rinks.

Organizers said 90 teams were expected to take part in this year’s tournament.

READ MORE: Tournament honours legacy of Langley woman

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley hosts top ringette players

Formerly the Spirit of Winter tournament, the event was renamed in memory of Vandale, who passed away suddenly in 2009 at the age of 42.

Prior to her death, Vandale was coaching youth ringette with the Fraser Valley Ringette Association.

Opening ceremonies will be held Friday Nov. 29th at 6 p.m. at George Preston Recreation Centre.


