 New Democrat MLAs Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier announced $28,000 in provincial sports grants for Langley events. (file)

 New Democrat MLAs Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier announced $28,000 in provincial sports grants for Langley events. (file)

MLAs announce $28K for Langley sports events

Five organizations will benefit

New Democrat MLAs Megan Dykeman (Langley East) and Andrew Mercier (Langley) have announced $28,000 in provincial sports grants for Langley events.

“Investing in community sports organizations is not only about promoting physical activity but also about bringing people together” said Dykeman. “These grants will provide more opportunities for people in the sports community in Langley and beyond to connect.”

“Sports can foster a sense of pride and community, no matter what age you are,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “By investing in our local sporting events, we get to showcase the talent of Langley’s athletes and giving our community a chance to come together over their achievements .”

In the statement, released Monday, March 13, they said funding for sporting events in B.C. communities will boost local tourism and enrich sports communities for B.C. athletes, so sports fans, athletes, and businesses can enjoy games close to home, and travel to games across the province.

In Langley, the following events are receiving funding:

• 2023 Harry Jerome Track Classic, $7,500. The 40th edition of the event will take place on Friday July 14, 2023 at McLeod Athletic Park. The meet will once again be a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level meet (C level points awarded).

• 2023 Canoe Kayak Fort Invitational, $2,000.

READ ALSO: Tournament honours legacy of Langley woman

• 2022 Ringette – Michelle Vandale Spirit of Winter Memorial Tournament, which took place in December, $2,000

• 2023 Canadian National Track Field Championships, $12,000.

READ ALSO: Langley put on “a great show’ at Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships: organizer

• 2023 BC Soccer Provincial Championship, $4,500.

Financial support for these events is coming through the Major Events Program and Hosting BC. The province invests $500,000 annually in each program, for a combined $1 million for these events and opportunities.

Through the Major Events Program, non-for-profits are supported to host competitions and community development opportunities. Hosting BC is administered by viaSport, and supports organizations to put on smaller-scale events and opportunities for under-served and under-represented groups and regions.

Nearly 140 sport organizations throughout the province are benefiting.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TSN will be broadcasting from Langley

Just Posted

 New Democrat MLAs Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier announced $28,000 in provincial sports grants for Langley events. (file)
MLAs announce $28K for Langley sports events

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Barrie Geosits and Janet Johnson (right) enjoyed lunch at Porter’s Bistro, a former general store, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, reminiscing about their childhood in Murrayville. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Senior siblings cherish memories of Langley’ heyday

The eight properties being rezoned are in red, on the north side of 56th Avenue. Existing industrial properties are in purple, and nearby rural lots are in green. (Township of Langley)
Langley Township secures $22 million for rezoning land near Gloucester

Pop-up banner image