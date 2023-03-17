MLAs announce $28K for Langley sports events

New Democrat MLAs Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier announced $28,000 in provincial sports grants for Langley events. (file)

New Democrat MLAs Megan Dykeman (Langley East) and Andrew Mercier (Langley) have announced $28,000 in provincial sports grants for Langley events.

“Investing in community sports organizations is not only about promoting physical activity but also about bringing people together” said Dykeman. “These grants will provide more opportunities for people in the sports community in Langley and beyond to connect.”

“Sports can foster a sense of pride and community, no matter what age you are,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “By investing in our local sporting events, we get to showcase the talent of Langley’s athletes and giving our community a chance to come together over their achievements .”

In the statement, released Monday, March 13, they said funding for sporting events in B.C. communities will boost local tourism and enrich sports communities for B.C. athletes, so sports fans, athletes, and businesses can enjoy games close to home, and travel to games across the province.

In Langley, the following events are receiving funding:

• 2023 Harry Jerome Track Classic, $7,500. The 40th edition of the event will take place on Friday July 14, 2023 at McLeod Athletic Park. The meet will once again be a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level meet (C level points awarded).

• 2023 Canoe Kayak Fort Invitational, $2,000.

• 2022 Ringette – Michelle Vandale Spirit of Winter Memorial Tournament, which took place in December, $2,000

• 2023 Canadian National Track Field Championships, $12,000.

• 2023 BC Soccer Provincial Championship, $4,500.

Financial support for these events is coming through the Major Events Program and Hosting BC. The province invests $500,000 annually in each program, for a combined $1 million for these events and opportunities.

Through the Major Events Program, non-for-profits are supported to host competitions and community development opportunities. Hosting BC is administered by viaSport, and supports organizations to put on smaller-scale events and opportunities for under-served and under-represented groups and regions.

Nearly 140 sport organizations throughout the province are benefiting.

