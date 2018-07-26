FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management program in addition to his five days of community service.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter was joined in Brooklyn court by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who got three days of community service and anger management.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

McGregor has paid to fix the damaged bus.

Related: UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Related: Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sudden Impact: Whitecaps beat Montreal to reach Canadian final

Just Posted

Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ announcements on SkyTrain

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Willoughby rental suite on July 22

Who’s Who: Jeannine McCarthy

Awarded for her legacy of service to her community of Aldergrove

Langley City apartment altercation includes fall from balcony

A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a Wednesday incident.

Young Langley champs shoots under par for victory

The junior golf tour brings players back to the Lower Mainland to play next.

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

TransLink distance-based fare system moves ahead

Metro Vancouver mayors ask staff to write up technical plan on SkyTrain and SeaBus

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

Delta says it could replace Massey Tunnel with federal, third-party cash

Determination came from a series of meetings with federal government in early June

Delta police recover man’s body from Fraser River

The body was found in the 8200-block of River Road, between North Delta and Tilbury industrial area

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Most Read