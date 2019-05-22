New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Brett Levis collide while competing for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Montero scores on penalty kick, Whitecaps tie Red Bulls 2-2

Visiting Vancouver side earns MLS draw versus New York

HARRISON, N.J. — Fredy Montero tied it for Vancouver with a penalty kick in the 61st minute and the Whitecaps held on for a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Referee Victor Rivas awarded the Whitecaps (3-6-5) the kick after using video review to determine Sean Nealis handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Vancouver took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute when Scott Sutter finished a counterattack with a narrow-angle finish into the upper corner.

Brian White pulled the Red Bulls (5-5-3) level in the 37th minute with a header flick of Amro Tarek’s header.

White’s pass across the 6-yard box was redirected by Vancouver’s Andy Rose into the Whitecaps own goal to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.

New York goalkeeper Luis Robles preserved the draw making a diving save on a breakaway attempt by Lucas Venuto in the final minute of stoppage time.

RELATED: Stoppage-time equalizer gives Whitecaps 1-1 draw versus Sporting KC

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Langley swimmers break records at Hyack
Next story
Sports briefs

Just Posted

Mediator appointed after petition calls for Kwantlen governance change

One public forum has already been held on the issue

Langley siblings collect bottles for a brother they never got to know

Fundraising for ‘families who lost a baby and families who can’t have a baby”

VIDEO: Mark Warawa undergoes cancer surgery

Doctors told Langley-Aldergrove M.P. the goal is ‘holding it at bay’

LETTER: Mowers destroy summer relaxation

Environmentally friendly landscaping options keep the peace

Police campaign swoops in on speeders on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove

The roads are getting too ‘busy’ for just one lane, says RCMP volunteer.

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

VIDEO: TransLink to roll out battery-powered bus pilot this summer

Four buses will run a 2.5 year pilot along Marine Drive

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Public warned after man exposes himself to girl, 13, in North Vancouver

RCMP say incident may be linked to others that happened last year

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

RCMP target speeders between Abbotsford and Surrey in month-long blitz

Officers throughout the province launch Swoop campaign

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Most Read