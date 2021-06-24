Montreal Canadiens celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Montreal Canadiens celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Montreal Canadiens could advance to Stanley Cup final on Quebec’s Fête nationale

North America’s most successful hockey team one win away from first final appearance since 1993

For the first time since 1993, the Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup final.

Tonight’s game — being played in Montreal — coincides with Quebec’s Fête nationale holiday.

At some Montreal bars, patrons have been told to arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. if they want to get a table to watch the 8 p.m. game.

Quebec’s COVID-19 restrictions require bar patrons to be seated and dancing is not allowed.

Bar operators in downtown Montreal say the Habs’ playoff run has led to a dramatic increase in business, following months of COVID-19 closures.

Still, some say they’re worried victory celebrations may get out of control.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Habs a win away from Stanley Cup final after 4-1 victory over Vegas

NHLQuebec

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley’s Foster and Bennett-Awad nominated to Olympic equestrian team
Next story
Vancouver Canucks bringing Utica staff to Abbotsford

Just Posted

Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: 2-year-old child airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Langley

Shyama Priya will perform at Aldergrove Plaza on Canada Day. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove plaza to host multicultural Canada Day celebration

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence lacking on cause, circumstances of Langley child’s death, defence tells judge

Langley’s Tiffany Foster (L) and Hawley Bennett-Awad have been named as reserves to the Canadian equestrian team at the Tokyo Olympics. (Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Langley’s Foster and Bennett-Awad nominated to Olympic equestrian team