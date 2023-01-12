Multi-year deal will keep B.C. Girls and Boys Basketball Championships in Langley

Walnut Grove fell to Burnaby South Rebels 84-68 at the BC School Sports 4A Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament at Langley Events Centre on Friday, March 11, 2022. (File/Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)

A deal that will see the Girls and Boys Basketball Championships continue in Langley until at least 2025 has been reached between BC School Sports (BCSS) and the Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, the partnership will see the championships hosted at the LEC through at least the 2024-2025 academic year.

It’s a significant change. Up till now, the hosting agreement was renewed on a year-to-year basis.

LEC has hosted the championships since 2011, when they moved out to Langley from the PNE Agrodome in Vancouver.

In making the announcement, BCSS Executive Director Jordan Abney described the championships as “some of the very best amateur sporting events anywhere in North America.”

Abney thanked Jason Winslade, GM of Administration and Community Services at the Township of Langley “for his leadership and stewardship of this event, the entire team at the LEC and the many volunteers who have built over 70 years of history for these events, and just as importantly will continue to do so in the future.”

Winslade noted the 2023 championships will mark the 77th boys tournament and 73rd girls tournament, predicting “participants, coaches and spectators can look forward to another great experience.”

“[It] means so much to the Township of Langley, Langley Events Centre and the respective tournament committees,” Winslade added.

In March, 112 teams will play 224 games, for seven championships.

The 2A/3A/4A Girls Basketball Championships are scheduled for March 1-4, 2023 while the 1A/2A/3A/4A Boys Championship will be contested March 8-11, 2023.

BCSS announced it was also exploring moving the 1A Girls Championship, hosted last year by Kelowna Chrisrtian School last year, to the LEC starting in 2024, meaning all eight BCSS basketball championships would be in Langley.

