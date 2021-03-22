Multiple medals for Langley Olympians Swim Club at virtual meet

They were among 767 swimmers from 38 teams who competed in three Swim B.C. divisional championships

LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2 (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Swimmers from the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) racked up multiple medal wins during a province-wide virtual swim meet during the first week of March.

They were among 767 swimmers from 38 teams who competed against the clock in three Swim B.C. divisional championships that ran from March 1 to March 7, as an alternative to the recently cancelled provincial competitions.

Results were collated and released on March 17.

Zachary Haw, LOSC assistant head coach, was pleased with the outcomes, with medal-winning performances by several Langley club members.

“It has been a challenging year for our swimmers since there have been no traditional venues for competition like previous years,” Haw told the Langley Advance Times.

It was “fortunate” that Swim B.C. was able to host virtual championships, but it was a different experience, Haw explained.

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, most swims were completed in what were considered a ‘race’ or ‘race rehearsal’ environment.

Swimmers came in their race suits for “effort swims” over the span of three weeks, with each practice about one and half hours, allowing no more than one to two events a day.

LOSC swimmers competed in the Fraser and Island division, composed of clubs in the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

It is part of a new program created by Swim B.C. to allow for more opportunities for swimmers to excel and make podium opportunities, Haw explained.

“It is a step below provincial championships time standards-wise but it still demands fast swimming in order to be included in the meet,” Haw elaborated.

Among the LOSC medalists, Olivia Losacco, 12, won a gold, three silver and two bronze medals; Macey Larson, 13, won four gold, two silver, and one bronze; Kay Suen, 14, took a gold; Jihoon Bae, 13, won seven gold and one bronze; Alex Velicico, 13 won three gold, one silver and one bronze, Danny Park, 13, won a bronze, and John Park, 17, took two bronze medals.

LOSC teams took bronze in the girls 14 and under 200 metre freestyle relay; gold in the boys 14 and under 200 metre freestyle relay; silver in the girls 14 and under 200 metre medley; gold in the boys 14 and under 200 freestyle; gold in the mixed 14 and under 400 metre freestyle; and gold in mixed 14 and under 400 medley.

“Swimmers were happy and excited to execute effort swims and eager to improve their times and rankings,” Haw commented.

”Our swimmers improved a lot from December and also improved their ranks within the meet, which shows how our swimmers were motivated and excited.”

Detailed results:

1. Olivia Losacco (12 yrs)

– Bronze 200 Individual Medley

– Silver 100 Backstroke

– 6th 200 Butterfly

– 6th 200 Freestyle

– Gold 50 Butterfly

– Bronze 50 Freestyle

– Silver 200 Backstroke

– 8th 100 Freestyle

– Silver 100 Butterfly

2. Macey Larson (13 yrs)

– Gold 200 Individual Medley

– 4th 200 Butterfly

– Silver 50 Breaststroke

– Gold 400 Freestyle

– Silver 200 Freestyle

– 8th 200 Backstroke

– Gold 400 Individual Medley

– Bronze 800 Freestyle

– Gold 1500 Freestyle

3. Kay Suen (14 yrs)

– 6th 200 Individual Medley

– 6th 100 Backstroke

– Gold 100 Butterfly

– Silver 400 Freestyle

– 6th 200 Freestyle

– 6th 200 Backstroke

– 8th 400 Individual Medley

– 6th 100 Butterfly

– 5th 800 Freestyle

4. Jihoon Bae (13 yrs)

– Gold 200 Individual Medley

– Gold 200 Butterfly

– 4th 400 Freestyle

– Bronze 200 Freestyle

– Gold 50 Butterfly

– Gold 50 Freestyle

– Gold 400 Individual Medley

– Gold 100 Freestyle

– 8th 50 Backstroke

– Gold 100 Butterfly

5. Alex Velicico (13 yrs)

– 4th 200 Individual Medley

– Gold 100 Backstroke

– 6th 200 Butterfly

– Gold 400 Freestyle

– 5th 200 Freestyle

– 4th 50 Butterfly

– 8th 50 Freestyle

– Gold 200 Backstroke

– Bronze 400 Individual Medley

– 5th 100 Freestyle

– Siver 50 Backstroke

– 7th 800 Freestyle

– 8th 1500 Freestyle

6. Danny Park (13 yrs)

– 6th 100 Backstroke

– 5th 200 Butterfly

– 7th 400 Freestyle

– 5th 50 Butterfly

– Bronze 200 Backstroke

– 6th 400 Individual Medley

– 6th 50 Backstroke

– 7th 100 Butterfly

– 5th 1500 Freestyle

7. John Park (17 yrs)

– Bronze 100 Backstroke

– 8th 50 Freestyle

– Bronze 200 Backstroke

8. Kody Suen (14 yrs)

– 6th 200 Butterfly

9. Kalan Larson (13 yrs)

– 8th 200 Butterfly

– 7th 50 Breaststroke

10. Sammi Burwell (13 yrs)

– 6th 400 Freestyle

– 4th 800 Freestyle

– Bronze 1500 Freestyle

11. Claire Seo (12 yrs)

– 6th 100 Breaststroke

– 6th 200 Breaststroke

12. Kody Suen (13 yrs)

– Silver 50 Backstroke

13. Danika Bedard (16 yrs)

– 6th 50 Backstroke

14. Keith Vermeulen (17 yrs)

– 8th 50 Backstroke

15. Relays

– 5th: Girls 12 and Under 200 Freestyle Relay – Olivia L, Claire S, Mackenzie D, Robyn H

– Bronze: Girls 14 and Under 200 Freestyle Relay – Kay S, Kalan L, Macey L, Sammi B

– Gold: Boys 14 and Under 200 Freestyle Relay – Jihoon B, Alex V, Danny P, Sunny S

– 5th: Girls 12 and Under 200 Medley Relay – Olivia L, Claire S, Robyn H, Mackenzie D

– Silver: Girls 14 and Under 200 Medley Relay – Kay S, Macey L, Kalan L, Sammi B

– Gold: Boys 14 and Under 200 Freestyle Relay – Alex V, Sunny S, Jihoon B Danny P

– Gold: Mixed 14 and Under 400 Freestyle Relay A Team – Jihoon B, Alex V, Kay S, Macey L

– 5th: Mixed 14 and Under 400 Freestyle Relay B Team – Danny P, Sunny S, Sammi B, Kalan L

– 4th Mixed 15 and Over 400 Freestyle Relay A Team – Joshua W, Keith V, June J, Danika B

– Gold: Mixed 14 and Under 400 Medley Relay A Team – Alex V, Macey L, Jihoon B, Kay S

– 4th: Mixed 14 and Under 400 Medley Relay B Team – Danny P, Kalan L, Kody S, Sammi B

– 4th: Mixed 15 and Over 400 Medley Relay A Team – Irene C, Joshua W, Keith V, Danika B

