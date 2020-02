Multiple medals for Langley swimmers at Swim BC Age Group championships

Vancouver event drew 500 from across the province

LOSC swimmer Danny Park earned four gold medals ( 400 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, and 200 metre backstroke ) one silver ( 50 metre freestyle ), and one bronze ( 200 metre individual medley) at the Swim BC Age Group Championships at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre on the Feb. 22 weekend (Jhim Burwell/special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Olympians Swim Club ( LOSC) member Danny Park earned four gold medals, plus one silver and one brionze at the Swim BC Age Group Championships at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre on the Feb. 22 weekend.

He was one of 12 LOSC swimmers who competed in the provincial level meet for girls 12-and-under, and boys under 13.

Team members all had a good meet, winning multiple medals and setting personal best times, LOSC Assistant Coach Zachary Haw said.

“It is an opportunity for the province to gather together and celebrate what swimmers have worked for from September to the present,” Haw remarked.

Park, 11, took gold in the 400 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, and 200 metre backstroke, silver in the 50 metre freestyle, and bronze in the 200 metre individual medley.

Alex Velicico, 11, earned three silver medals ( 400 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, and 200 metre backstroke ) and one bronze medal ( 200 metre freestyle ).

Macey Larson, 12, earned one silver ( 100 metre breaststroke ) and one bronze ( 200 metre breaststroke ), and 12-year-old Jihoon Bae earned one bronze medal (100 metre butterfly).

Nearly 500 swimmers, representing teams from across the province, attended the meet.

LOSC finished 11th overall, with their men’s side placing 5th in the province.

In the girls 12-and-under 4×50 Freestyle relay, the LOSC’s Sammi Burwell, Macey Larson, Claire Seo, and Jenna Friesen placed 6th overall.

“Other Langley Olympians also stood up to the challenge and got lots of best times,” Haw commented.

“Our relays performed top-eight which shows the team’s depth.”

The next big meet for the LOSC will be the BC Winter Provincial Championships held in Saanich at the Commonwealth Pool, March 5 to 8.

LOSC Personal Best Times Achieved at the Swim BC AGC

Jihoon Bae – 50 metre freestyle, 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle, 100 metre butterfly, 200 metre butterfly, 200 metre individual medley

Samantha Burwell – 50 metre freestyle, 100 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle, 200 metre individual medley

Jenna Friesen – 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, 200 metre backstroke

Daniel Hai – 200 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, 200 metre backstroke, 200 metre breaststroke, 200 metre individual medley

Robyn Hillier – 50 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, 200 metre backstroke, 200 metre breaststroke

Macey Larson – 200 metre freestyle, 100 metre breaststroke, 200 metre breaststroke, 100 metre butterfly, 200 metre individual medley, 200 metre individual medley

Minhyuk Park – 50 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, 200 metre backstroke, 200 metre individual medley, 400 metre individual medley

Finnegan Parr – 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, 200 metre backstroke, 200 metre butterfly

Sunny Sandhu – 200 metre backstroke, 100 metre breaststroke, 100 metre butterfly, 200 metre individual medley

Yeonwoo Seo – 50 metre freestyle, 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 100 metre breaststroke, 200 metre breaststroke, 100 metre butterfly

Sam Stewart-Beinder – 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle, 100 metre breaststroke, 200 metre breaststroke, 200 metre individual medley

Alexandru Velicico – 200 metre freestyle, 400 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, 200 metre backstroke, 100 metre butterfly, 200 metre butterfly, 200 metre individual medley

