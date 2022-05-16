Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks towards the scoreboard after a penalty call goes against the Maple Leafs during first period NHL first-round playoff series action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Multiple reports say Mitch Marner’s SUV stolen in armed carjacking in Toronto

Black Range Rover was taken outside a movie theatre

There are multiple reports that an SUV belonging to Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner has been stolen in a carjacking in the city’s west end.

The Toronto Sun, Global News and City TV all quoted unnamed police sources as saying Marner’s black Range Rover was taken outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke.

Police confirmed there was a carjacking without any injuries, but would not give any information out on the victims or witnesses.

The Sun says Marner was shaken but not hurt.

Police tweeted they were called to The Queensway and Islington Avenue area around 7:46 p.m. for reports of a man robbed of his car.

Authorities are looking for three suspects armed with two handguns and a knife, who took off in the stolen vehicle.

Marner and the Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday in a seventh and deciding game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

