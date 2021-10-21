Multiple wins for Langley Olympians swimmers at Surrey meet

Langley Olympians Swim Club competitors Katelyn Schroeder and Leilani Fack scored multiple first-place finishes at the Surrey Knights invitation swim meet over the Thanksgiving weekend, the first meet of the season for the club.

Schroeder won five events, while Fack was first in four.

Macey Larson won one event, as did George Matheos, and Jihoon Bae.

As well, several LOSC competitors posted second and third place finishes as well.

Nine clubs took part in the meet.

“It was great to get back to racing and swimmers with other competitive swimmers,” coaches Brian Metcalfe and Zachary Haw said.

“The Langley Olympians had a great start to their season and are looking forward to taking part in more upcoming swim meets.”

Full results from LOSC:

Katelyn Schroeder, 15, placed first in the 100m Backstroke LC with a time of 1:04.77, the 200m Backstroke LC with a time of 2:25.02, the 400m Individual Medley SC with a time of 4:54.84, the 100m Backstroke SC with a time of 1:01.33 and in the 400m Freestyle SC with a time of 4:34.46. She also placed second in the 100m Freestyle SC with a time of 58.97 and third in the 50m Freestyle LC with a time of 28.59.

Leilani Fack, 15, won first the 200m Freestyle LC with a time of 2:09.95, the 100m Butterfly LC with a time of 1:03.20, the 100m Freestyle LC with a time of 59.48, the 100m Butterfly SC with a time of 1:01.81 and in the 100m Freestyle SC with a time of 58.02. She also placed second in the 400m Individual Medley SC with a time of 5:04.79 and in the 400m Freestyle SC with a time of 4:35.05.

Macey Larson, 14, placed first in the 100m Breaststroke SC with a time of 1:17.49. She placed second in the 200m Breaststroke LC with a time of 5:21.97, the 400m Individual Medley SC with a time of 5:12.73 and in the 400m Freestyle SC with a time of 4:47.69. She also placed third in the 400m Individual Medley LC with a best time of 5:21.97 and in the 100m Breaststroke LC with a time of 1:18.77.

George Matheos, 17, placed first in the 200m Butterfly LC with a best time of 2:19.84. He also placed third in the 400m Freestyle LC with a time of 4:22.90, the 100m Butterfly SC with a time of 1:02.87 and in the 400m Freestyle SC with a time of 4:14.54.

Jihoon Bae, 14, placed first in the 100m Butterfly SC with a best time of 1:02.18. He placed second in the 200m Butterfly LC with a best time of 2:22.61 and in the 100m Freestyle SC with a best time of 56.74. He also placed third in 400m Individual Medley SC with a best time of 4:56.92.

Piyush Kaul, 16, placed second in the 100m Backstroke LC with a time of 1:02.25, the 400m Individual Medley SC with a time of 4:42.56 and in the 100m Backstroke SC with a time of 59.03. He also placed third in the 200m Individual Medley LC with a time of 2:20.08 and in the 200m Backstroke LC with a time of 2:18.25.

Alex Velicico, 13, placed second in the 100m Backstroke SC with a time of 1:04.95. He also placed third in the 100m Freestyle SC with a time of 59.71 and in the 400m Freestyle with a time of 4:29.57.

Sienna Harder, 15, placed second in the 100m Breaststroke LC with a time of 1:18.48. She also placed third in the 100m Breaststroke SC with a time of 1:16.60.

Kim Schneider, 16, placed second in the 200m Backstroke LC with a time of 2:33.50 and third in the 100m Freestyle SC with a time of 1:02.81.

Samantha Burwell, 14,placed third in the 100m Freestyle SC with a time of 1:04.29 and in the 400m Freestyle SC with a time of 4:53.28.

Kalan Larsen, 14, placed second in the 100m Butterfly SC with a best time of 1:10.89.

Sam Park, 16, placed second in the 200m Breaststroke LC with a time of 2:38.63.

Madisen Jacques, 16, placed third in the 100m Butterfly SC with a time of 1:06.75.

Gracie Maryschak, 16, placed third in the 200m Butterfly LC with a time of 2:39.37.

Danny Park, 13, placed third in the 100m Butterfly SC with a time of 1:07.09.

Kody Suen, 14, placed third in the 100m Butterfly SC with a time of 1:12.09.

Registration for The Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing at the Walnut Grove and WC Blair Pools. Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details

