Nanaimo netminder signs with Vancouver Giants

Matthew Hutchison’s ‘ability is well beyond his years’ says GM

Vancouver Giants have signed 2006-born goaltender Matthew Hutchison, who hails from Nanaimo.

The 6’2”, 165-pound goaltender becomes the second Giants draftee from the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft to sign with the team.

Earlier this month, the Langley-based Giants traded up in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft to select Hutchison with the 50th overall pick in Round 3.

“I’m honoured to sign with the Vancouver Giants organization,” said Hutchison. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to grow and develop close to home with one of the top franchises in the Western Hockey League, and I look forward to competing for a full-time roster spot next season.”

General Manager Barclay Parneta added, “We were very excited with the opportunity to draft a BC-born goalie that has shown that he can perform at a high-level having competed in and won games in junior already. His technical ability is well beyond his years and we look forward to assisting in his development for years to come.”

In nine games so far this season with the BCEHL U18 North Island Silvertips, he’s posted a 1-6-1 record. He’s also appeared in two games with the BCHL’s Cowichan Valley Capitals and produced a 1-1 record, including a 51-save victory against Vernon.

As an under-ager this season, Hutchison is eligible to play in up to five games with the Vancouver Giants prior to the conclusion of his season with the North Island Silvertips.

