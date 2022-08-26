Nanaimo Timbermen win big against Langley to stay alive in lacrosse finals

The Nanaimo Timbermen weren’t ready for the WLA finals to come to an end.

The T-men defeated the Langley Thunder by a 12-6 score in Game 4 of the Western Lacrosse Association finals Thursday, Aug. 25, at Frank Crane Arena.

The game was never close, as the home team got up 5-1 after one period and maintained control.

Tewanee Joseph, Nanaimo coach, said the Thunder have some of the best players in the world and can’t be shut down, but the T-men did the best they could period by period and tried to focus on their own game.

“We played our brand and our style of lacrosse – it’s fast-paced, it’s movement and I think the boys did a great job of it tonight,” he said.

Rod Jensen, Thunder coach, said that was a difference in the game as his team wasn’t able to keep the T-men from doing what they do best.

“They came out real tough with their backs against the wall,” he said. “We’ve been able to slow down their running but not tonight and that cost us.”

Taggart Clark led Nanaimo with three goals and two assists and Teioshontathe McComber also registered a hat trick. Wiedemann and Ethan Ticehurst had two goals apiece in transition and Jerome Thompson and Jon Phillips were the other scorers. Colton Lidstone and Zach Manns had four assists each. Devlin Shanahan was chosen first star with 37 saves as his team was outshot 43-41.

For Langley, Dane Dobbie led the way with a hat trick and Frank Scigliano and Steve Fryer both saw time in the crease.

Nanaimo doesn’t have any room for error, as it needs three straight wins to come back in the series. Wiedemann said it’s not going to get any easier.

“They’re going to obviously change up their game plan a little bit and we’ve got to be ready and we’ve got to throw some stuff at them too that we all haven’t seen yet,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a more tactical game for the rest of the series, but also a lot of hard work.”

Joseph said players understands the challenge ahead and can rise to it.

“We’re ready,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the next game, but most of all, we’re looking forward to the next period.”

GAME ON … The Timbermen and Thunder play Game 5 at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Aug. 27. Game 6, if necessary, will be back at Frank Crane Arena on Monday, Aug. 29.

